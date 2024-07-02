Austria vs Turkey Euro 2025 Clash: Where to Watch the Thrilling Last-16 Showdown

Austria and Turkey Clash in Euro 2025 Showdown

Austria and Turkey are set to face off in the final Euro 2025 last-16 clash tonight, completing the quarter-final line-up. This highly anticipated match brings two formidable teams head-to-head, promising an exciting showdown.

Austria’s Impressive Group-Stage Journey

Under the leadership of Ralf Rangnick, Austria’s journey through the group stage was commendable. Despite a narrow loss to France, they bounced back by defeating Poland 3-1 and overcoming the Netherlands 3-2 to top their group. Austria will draw confidence from their previous encounter with Turkey, where they secured a dominant 6-1 victory in March.

Turkey’s Path to the Knockout Stage

Turkey’s qualification for the knockout stage was nothing short of dramatic. An injury-time winner against the Czech Republic secured their spot, making them a team to watch. Head coach Vincenzo Montella has praised Austria, calling them “a complete team, perhaps the best team as a unit.”

Where to Watch Austria vs Turkey

For fans in the UK, the match will be broadcast live on ITV1, with coverage starting at 7.15pm.