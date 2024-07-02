Romania vs Netherlands Showdown: Find Out Where to Watch FREE

Battle for the Quarter-Finals

Today, Romania and the Netherlands clash in a highly anticipated Euro 2024 quarter-final qualifier. Both nations concluded the group stage with four points. However, Romania enters the match with a boost in confidence, having displayed robust performances, while the Dutch narrowly secured third place after a dramatic defeat to Austria.

The Munich Stage

This monumental encounter takes place in Munich, with both teams determined and optimistic about their chances of progressing. It’s a crucial game, with the semi-finals beckoning for the victor.

Awaiting the Winner

The winning team will face either Turkey or Austria in the semi-finals, adding extra pressure and excitement to this pivotal match.

Viewing Details

For UK viewers, the match will be broadcast live on BBC One, with pre-game coverage starting at 4:30 pm BST, leading up to the 5 pm kick-off.