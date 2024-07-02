SEARCH
Romania vs Netherlands Showdown: Find Out Where to Watch FREE

By Ahmed Khan
26.06.2024

Romania vs Netherlands: Euro 2024 Quarter-Final Showdown

Battle for the Quarter-Finals

Today, Romania and the Netherlands clash in a highly anticipated Euro 2024 quarter-final qualifier. Both nations concluded the group stage with four points. However, Romania enters the match with a boost in confidence, having displayed robust performances, while the Dutch narrowly secured third place after a dramatic defeat to Austria.

Denzel Dumfries of The Netherlands R appeals to Referee Anthony Taylor L Netherlands v France, UEFA European Championship, EM, Europameisterschaft 2024, Group D, Football, Leipzig Stadium, Leipzig, Germany, 21 Jun 2024 EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or live services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxGRExMLTxCYPxROUxBULxUAExKSAxONLY Copyright: xMattxWest/Shutterstockx 14551682dk

The Munich Stage

This monumental encounter takes place in Munich, with both teams determined and optimistic about their chances of progressing. It’s a crucial game, with the semi-finals beckoning for the victor.

Awaiting the Winner

The winning team will face either Turkey or Austria in the semi-finals, adding extra pressure and excitement to this pivotal match.

Viewing Details

For UK viewers, the match will be broadcast live on BBC One, with pre-game coverage starting at 4:30 pm BST, leading up to the 5 pm kick-off.

VPN Access

Need a VPN to watch the match? Our preferred VPN to watch UK TV from anywhere is LibertyShield.com – they offer a 48 hour no-obligation free trial and have apps or all popular devices including Mac, Windows, FireTV, iPhone/iPad and Android.

Austria vs Turkey Euro 2025 Clash: Where to Watch the Thrilling Last-16 Showdown
