Report: Scouts from Arsenal and United Target Rising Turkish Full-Back

Arsenal and Manchester United Scout Turkish Sensation Ferdi Kadioglu

Promising Talent on the Radar

Arsenal and Manchester United have both dispatched scouts to monitor Turkey’s promising left-back Ferdi Kadioglu, as reported by FootballTransfers. According to sources, representatives from both Premier League giants attended the crucial Euro 2024 group stage decider between Turkey and the Czech Republic, specifically to assess Kadioglu’s performance.

Addressing Defensive Concerns

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag is eager to bolster his squad with a reliable left-back who can share responsibilities with Luke Shaw, who has struggled with injuries over the past season and during England’s campaign in Germany. Similarly, Arsenal is looking to fortify their defense due to persistent injury issues with Takehiro Tomiyasu and Oleksandr Zinchenko, which have made the Gunners wary of facing similar challenges in the upcoming season.

Kadioglu’s Stellar Season at Fenerbahce

The 24-year-old Kadioglu has been exceptional for Fenerbahce this season, earning acclaim across Europe for his impressive defensive and offensive capabilities. He has emerged as one of Fenerbahce’s standout players, significantly contributing to their successful 2023/24 season. Kadioglu’s contributions include eight goals in 51 matches, helping his team secure a runners-up spot in the Super Lig.

Who is Ferdi Kadioglu?

Ferdi Kadioglu signed with Turkish Super Lig club Fenerbahce under Phillip Cocu in 2018 from Dutch side NEC for €1.4 million. After an initial period playing mainly with the Under-21s, the versatile player broke into the first team and has since become a key player over six seasons. According to FootballTransfers’ Estimated Transfer Value (ETV) algorithm, Kadioglu is valued at €17 million and ranks as the seventh most valuable player in the Super Lig.

Future Prospects and Market Value

Kadioglu is contracted with Fenerbahce until June 2026, and it remains uncertain how much the club will demand if they decide to sell him. Given his recent performances and the interest from top clubs like Arsenal and Manchester United, Kadioglu’s future appears promising as he continues to attract attention from Europe’s elite football teams.

Statistical Analysis by EPL Index

Ferdi Kadioglu’s Performance Data

Ferdi Kadioglu has emerged as one of the standout left-backs in European football, as evidenced by his exceptional performance data provided by Fbref. This statistical analysis reveals the 24-year-old’s well-rounded abilities in both offensive and defensive aspects of the game, making him a coveted target for top clubs like Arsenal and Manchester United.

Offensive and Possession Prowess

Kadioglu’s offensive capabilities are notably impressive. His non-penalty goals rank in the 98th percentile, reflecting his effectiveness in finding the back of the net. Additionally, his expected goals (xG) and expected assisted goals (xAG) combined score place him in the 81st percentile, highlighting his dual threat in creating and scoring goals. He excels in shot-creating actions, where he is among the top performers, underlined by his 81st percentile ranking.

In terms of possession, Kadioglu is a force to be reckoned with. His pass completion rate is in the 98th percentile, and his progressive passes and progressive carries are both in the 99th percentile. This demonstrates his ability to advance the ball and maintain possession, essential traits for a modern full-back. Successful take-ons also stand out, with Kadioglu ranking in the 98th percentile, showcasing his dribbling skills and ability to bypass opponents.

Defensive Contributions

While Kadioglu shines offensively, his defensive stats are equally compelling. He ranks in the 97th percentile for tackles, making him a formidable presence in regaining possession. His high percentile ranks in interceptions (97th) and clearances (60th) further underline his defensive reliability. However, his aerial prowess is an area for potential improvement, as indicated by his lower percentile in aerials won (1st percentile).

Overall, Ferdi Kadioglu’s performance data illustrates a player with a comprehensive skill set, excelling in multiple facets of the game. His ability to contribute both defensively and offensively makes him a valuable asset for any team. For more in-depth analysis, visit Fbref.