Norwegian Striker Larsen Joins Wolves from Celta Vigo

Wolves have made a notable addition to their squad with the signing of Norwegian striker Jorgen Strand Larsen from Spanish outfit Celta Vigo. The move, initially on loan, signifies Wolves’ ambitions for the upcoming season.

Details of the Deal

Larsen, aged 24, joins Wolves on a loan deal worth £2.5 million. This agreement includes a clause that makes the transfer permanent, extending his stay until 2029, for a fee of £23 million if certain conditions are met. The Norwegian forward successfully completed his medical on Monday, sealing the move.

Larsen’s Impressive Record

Last season, Larsen was instrumental for Celta Vigo, netting 16 goals, with 13 of those coming in La Liga, helping the team to a 13th place finish. His performance in Spain highlighted his potential and prowess in front of goal. Prior to his tenure in Spain, Larsen showcased his talents in Norway with Sarpsborg and later with Dutch club Groningen.

High Hopes at Wolves

Sporting director Matt Hobbs expressed his excitement about the new signing, stating, “He’s a great guy, who’s got a really good charisma and a great personality, and although he’s still young, still learning and still developing, he’s shown that he can score goals, and puts a lot of work and running in for the rest of the team.”

Hobbs further elaborated on the club’s vision for Larsen: “In Jorgen, we’re getting a guy whose career is on the way up and we hope to keep helping him improve and develop so he can get to the levels we think he can reach.”

Strategic Move for Wolves

The acquisition of Larsen underscores Wolves’ strategy to bolster their attacking options. With Larsen’s proven track record and his ability to integrate into different leagues and teams, Wolves are optimistic about the impact he will have.

Future Prospects

As Larsen settles into his new club, all eyes will be on his adaptation to the Premier League and how quickly he can replicate his goal-scoring form. The investment reflects Wolves’ long-term planning, indicating their belief in Larsen’s potential to become a key player for years to come.