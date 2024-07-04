Report: Arsenal Set To Beat Liverpool and Chelsea to Euro 2024 Star

Riccardo Calafiori: A Rising Star Bound for the Premier League?

What’s Been Said

According to the Daily Mail, Arsenal have opened talks with Bologna over a deal for centre-back Riccardo Calafiori. The Italian defender has caught the eye of Gunners boss Mikel Arteta, who is eager to reinforce his defensive options ahead of the new Premier League season. “Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is keen to bring in defensive reinforcements after finishing runners-up behind Manchester City for the second consecutive Premier League season.”

Chelsea and Liverpool have also shown interest in the 22-year-old, with Chelsea expected to spend heavily following a disappointing season. Liverpool, however, seem less likely to challenge Arsenal or other clubs for Calafiori’s signature. Arteta values Calafiori for his ball-playing ability and confidence when stepping out from the back-line, attributes that were on display during Italy’s recent 1-1 draw with Croatia.

The Key Stats

Riccardo Calafiori, currently playing for Bologna, has had a standout season. At 22 years old, the Italian defender has made 30 Serie A appearances this season, accumulating over 2,338 minutes on the pitch. He has also featured in the Italy Cup and UCL qualifiers, showing his versatility and stamina. Internationally, Calafiori played a significant role in Italy’s Euro 2024 campaign, participating in every group game before a suspension saw him miss the knockout defeat to Switzerland.

His stats highlight his defensive prowess: 2102 touches, 953 carries, and a high challenge success rate of 68.8%. These numbers, combined with his 33.3% success rate in take-ons and solid tackling stats, underscore his potential as a top-tier defender in the Premier League.

Compare Him to Levi Colwill

Comparing Calafiori to Chelsea’s Levi Colwill provides an insightful perspective on what the Italian could bring to the Premier League. Both players can operate as centre-backs and left-backs, offering flexibility in defensive roles. However, Calafiori stands out in several key areas. In aerial duels, Calafiori boasts a win rate of 71.4%, compared to Colwill’s 68.3%. Calafiori’s challenge success rate of 68.8% is beaten by Colwill’s 76.5%. Where Calafiori truly excels is in ball carrying – with 2,277 total distance carried and 4024 progressive distance, he significantly outperforms Colwill’s 3,602 and 1,985, respectively. Whilst he’s beaten by Colwill in certain metrics, the fact they’re directly comparable tells it’s own story.

Likelihood and Fee

Transfermarkt values Riccardo Calafiori at around €12 million, a figure that far from reflects his potential and current form. With Bologna willing to consider high-value offers, Arsenal’s interest seems more than just speculation. Bologna’s technical director, Giovanni Sartori, has indicated the club’s readiness to negotiate, stating, “We will consider any high-value offer for Calafiori.” When he says high value, the suggestion is north of £40m.

Calafiori’s current contract runs until 2026, which means Bologna are in a strong position to demand a substantial fee. They also know it’s right for all to cash in now. Given the competition from Chelsea and potentially other clubs, Arsenal may need to act swiftly to secure the defender’s services. His potential arrival in the Premier League is highly anticipated, with many expecting him to make a significant impact. You suspect that Arsenal will win this one.