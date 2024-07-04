Burnley Near Deal with Ex-Fulham and Bournemouth Manager

Burnley Edge Closer to Appointing Scott Parker as Manager

Scott Parker’s Managerial Journey

Burnley are on the verge of appointing former England midfielder Scott Parker as their new manager. At 43, Parker brings a wealth of experience, having previously led Fulham and Bournemouth from the Championship to the Premier League. His most recent role, however, saw him managing Belgian side Club Brugge, from which he was dismissed in March 2023 after securing only two victories in twelve matches.

Talks with Burnley Officials

BBC Sport reports on Parker pending appointment “BBC Sport understands Parker held a second round of talks with Burnley officials this week and has emerged as the preferred candidate, though a deal has yet to be officially signed.” The Clarets also considered other notable figures, including former Manchester United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy and ex-England midfielder Frank Lampard.

Transition in Burnley’s Coaching Staff

Since May, Craig Bellamy has served as Burnley’s acting head coach following Vincent Kompany’s departure to Bayern Munich. If Parker is appointed, Bellamy is expected to continue at the club in a coaching role, supported by assistant Henrik Jensen, coach Mike Jackson, and set-piece coach Eliot Tybebo.

Parker’s Vision for Burnley

Parker’s managerial prowess in guiding teams to the Premier League is well-documented. His tenure at Fulham and Bournemouth showcased his ability to instil resilience and tactical acumen, qualities that Burnley will be hoping to benefit from. The Clarets, aiming for promotion, see Parker as the ideal candidate to spearhead their campaign.