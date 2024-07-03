Report: Sky Sports Confirm €50m Ten Hag Favourite Fancies Man United Move

Matthijs de Ligt: Keen For United Move

United’s Transfer Strategy

Manchester United’s interest in Matthijs de Ligt is part of a broader strategic vision under Erik ten Hag, with the club keen on strengthening its defensive line-up. According to Sky Sports in Germany, initial discussions have taken place between United and Bayern Munich regarding the conditions of a potential transfer for the Dutch defender.

Reuniting with Ten Hag

Erik ten Hag, the current manager at Manchester United, previously coached De Ligt at Ajax, where they enjoyed considerable success together. Ten Hag’s familiarity with De Ligt’s play style and capabilities is likely a driving force behind United’s pursuit, aiming to bring a tested and trusted player into the fold at Old Trafford.

Financial Considerations

Bayern Munich have set the price for De Ligt at €50 million (£42.4m), plus add-ons, a valuation that reflects his status as one of Europe’s prominent defenders. This pricing strategy underscores the high regard in which De Ligt is held, not just at Bayern but across Europe.

Other Defensive Targets

While De Ligt remains a high-priority target, Manchester United continue to monitor other options. The club’s interest in Jarrad Branthwaite is noted, although any move would depend on Everton’s flexibility with their valuation.

In sum, Manchester United’s pursuit of Matthijs de Ligt aligns with a strategic overhaul aimed at reinforcing the squad’s defensive capabilities under Erik ten Hag. This potential acquisition could significantly influence United’s defensive stability and tactical setups in the upcoming season.