Report: New Coach Hurzeler Targets Key Signings for Brighton’s Midfield and Defence

Brighton & Hove Albion Eyeing New Signings for the Upcoming Season

Brighton & Hove Albion are making significant moves in the transfer market as they prepare for their first season under new head coach Fabian Hurzeler. According to The Athletic, the Seagulls are interested in acquiring Feyenoord midfielder Mats Wieffer and Rayo Vallecano’s Romanian right-back Andrei Ratiu.

Strengthening Central Midfield and Defence

After securing the signing of 19-year-old Gambian winger Yankuba Minteh for £30 million from Newcastle United, Brighton are now looking to bolster their central midfield and right-side defence. Mats Wieffer, 24, emerges as a strong candidate. He was a consistent performer for Feyenoord last season under Arne Slot, now Liverpool’s manager. With 42 appearances in the Champions League and Europa League, and nine caps for the Netherlands, Wieffer’s experience could be invaluable for Brighton.

Andrei Ratiu’s Potential Impact

Andrei Ratiu, 26, currently playing for Rayo Vallecano, is another target. He joined the La Liga side from Huesca last summer and is expected to feature for Romania in their last-16 tie against the Netherlands in the Euros in Germany today at 5pm UK time. His international experience and defensive skills make him a valuable addition to Brighton’s squad.

Building a Competitive Squad

The acquisition of these players would be a strategic move for Brighton as they aim to compete at a higher level next season. With Hurzeler at the helm, the club is making calculated decisions to enhance their performance on the pitch. As reported by The Athletic, these potential signings reflect the club’s ambition and commitment to building a competitive team.