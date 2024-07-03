Report: Chelsea set to sign £14mil young Argentine talent this summer

Chelsea’s New Young Talent: Aaron Anselmino

Chelsea FC are on the verge of completing their sixth summer transfer, securing a deal with Boca Juniors for the highly-rated 19-year-old defender, Aaron Anselmino. The £14 million agreement is set to bolster Chelsea’s defensive options as they continue to invest in youthful talent, suggest reports from Football London.

Aaron Anselmino’s Move to Stamford Bridge

Reports suggest that Anselmino has agreed personal terms and is currently awaiting final approvals before undergoing his medical examination. The Argentine defender is expected to sign a six-year contract, which will keep him at Stamford Bridge until 2030. Boca Juniors, however, have expressed a desire to keep Anselmino on loan until January, indicating their faith in his abilities and potential impact on their squad.

Impressive Early Career

Anselmino’s rise in the football world has been swift. Making his professional debut in June 2023, he has already made 10 first-team appearances and scored his first goal back in April. Strasbourg showed interest in securing him on loan, but Boca Juniors are keen to retain his services for a few more months, underscoring his importance to the team.

Boca president Juan Roman Riquelme has praised Anselmino’s development: “He has developed a lot. With the growth, the head that he has and the desire to learn that he shows, he is on his way to being a great footballer. He is going to be a player for the national team. He is going to compete with the centre-backs.”

Versatile Defensive Talent

Primarily a centre-back, Anselmino’s versatility allows him to play in defensive midfield as well. His adaptability and potential have not gone unnoticed in Argentina, where he is highly regarded. This move to Chelsea represents another step in his promising career, providing him with a platform to develop further under top-tier coaching and alongside experienced professionals.

Chelsea’s Strategy of Investing in Youth

This signing continues Chelsea’s strategy of investing in young talent with long-term potential. Anselmino joins the ranks of Chelsea’s summer signings, including Tosin Adarabioyo from Fulham, 17-year-old Estevao Willian from Palmeiras, Omari Kellyman from Aston Villa, Marc Guiu from Barcelona, and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall from Leicester.

Despite his limited first-team experience, Anselmino is expected to be a player for the future rather than an immediate starter. This trend of signing young players with significant potential underscores Chelsea’s commitment to building a robust team for the future.

In conclusion, Aaron Anselmino’s imminent move to Chelsea is a testament to the club’s vision of nurturing young talent. As he prepares to embark on this new chapter, all eyes will be on his development and how he integrates into the competitive landscape of the Premier League.