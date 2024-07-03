Report: Rangers Land Exciting Moroccan Prodigy

Rangers Set to Announce Hamza Igamane Signing

Rangers fans have something to look forward to as the club is on the verge of announcing the arrival of Hamza Igamane. Sources confirmed to TEAMtalk that the centre-forward’s move is imminent, following a successful agreement with his current club AS FAR.

Busy Transfer Window for Rangers

The summer transfer window has been active for Rangers, with notable signings such as Jefte, Connor Barron, Liam Kelly, and Clinton Nsiala, alongside Mohamed Diomande’s loan move becoming permanent. However, Philippe Clement’s squad is not done yet, as they gear up for the arrival of yet another promising player.

Details of the Igamane Deal

Extensive negotiations between Rangers and Moroccan side AS FAR have resulted in a £2.5 million agreement for the 21-year-old striker. Igamane has reportedly agreed to personal terms, including a five-year contract, indicating a long-term commitment to the Scottish club.

TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser Gillan confirmed that Igamane has been granted a visa and has successfully passed his medical examination, clearing all the necessary hurdles for his transfer.

Expectations for Igamane at Rangers

While Igamane’s youth and previous league experience may mean a period of adjustment to Scottish football, his track record is promising. The striker has tallied 16 goals and eight assists in 58 matches for AS FAR and is also a member of the Morocco U23 squad. His potential makes him an exciting addition to the Rangers roster.

Conclusion

Rangers’ proactive approach in the transfer market showcases their ambition for the upcoming season. The acquisition of Hamza Igamane highlights the club’s focus on nurturing young talent and strengthening their attacking options. Credit goes to TEAMtalk for bringing this news to the fore.