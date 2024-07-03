Report: Juventus Set To Pip United and Liverpool to €20m Midfielder

Juventus Set to Sign Khephren Thuram

Multiple sources in Italy claim Juventus are on the verge of signing Nice’s 23-year-old midfield talent, Khephren Thuram, for €20 million plus add-ons. Premier League giants Liverpool and Manchester United had shown interest, with Liverpool linked for some time and United making a recent push. However, Fabrizio Romano reported that Nice has received a final €20 million bid from Juventus, suggesting that Thuram’s move to Turin is imminent. Romano says, “Nice have received a final €20m bid from Juventus, with that offer coming with bonuses in the region of €4-5m.” This potential transfer would see Thuram joining the ranks of the Bianconeri, despite Premier League clubs’ efforts to sign him.

Khephren Thuram: Player Profile

Khephren Thuram, born on March 26, 2001, in Reggio Emilia, is a central midfielder standing at 1.92 meters. As of the 2023/24 season, Thuram has made 27 appearances in Ligue 1 and 2 in the Coupe de France, totaling 2,235 minutes. He has scored 1 goal and provided 1 assist in the league, with seven yellows to his name. Internationally, Thuram has been capped twice for France’s U23 team. His market value, according to Transfermarkt, is currently €35 million as of June 3, 2024. Thuram’s contract with Nice expires in June 2025, indicating a more than reasonable transfer fee for a player of his calibre.

Comparison with Amadou Onana

Comparing Thuram to Everton’s Amadou Onana, another young central midfielder, reveals interesting insights. Thuram’s pass completion rate stands at 86.2%, while Onana’s is slightly lower at 84.1%. In terms of progressive carries, Thuram excels with 2.86 per 90 minutes, placing him in the 93rd percentile among midfielders. His successful take-on rate of 93% also highlights his ability to retain possession and drive play forward effectively. Both players have a challenge success metric of 50% exactly. These statistics showcase Thuram’s capability to perform at a high level in competitive leagues and why he could have been useful in the premier league.

Strategic Move by Juventus

Juventus looks poised to finalize the signing of Thuram, who has a market value of €35 million. With his contract at Nice ending in June 2025, the €20 million bid plus bonuses seems a strategic move by Juventus. Thuram’s potential wages at Juventus are expected to be in line with his rising profile. For Premier League clubs, especially Manchester United, acquiring Thuram would be a no-no due to their previous difficulties in securing Nice players, as seen in the case of Jean-Clair Todibo. Liverpool, on the other hand, may not prioritise a player like Thuram, who is more suited to an advanced midfield role rather than a deeper, holding position. A good move for the player, but understandable why it’s not to these shores.