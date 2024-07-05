Teddy Sheringham: De Ligt Not the Defender United Need

Teddy Sheringham’s Take on Manchester United’s Transfer Strategy

Experience Over Youth: Sheringham’s Call for United’s Defence

In a recent interview with Poker Sites, former Manchester United striker Teddy Sheringham voiced his reservations about Bayern defender Matthijs de Ligt joining the Red Devils. Sheringham stressed the need for experience and leadership in United’s back line, rather than relying on youthful talent.

“I don’t know if Matthijs de Ligt would be a good addition to the United defence,” he said. “I think United need some experience in their back line, ideally someone with Premier League experience. He’s obviously a very good player and we all remember him from his time at Ajax, but I don’t think he should be the number one priority at the moment for the club.”

Sheringham’s concern is not about de Ligt’s ability but about his fit in the current squad dynamics. He emphasised the necessity for United to strengthen their squad comprehensively, not just in defence.

United’s Leadership Crisis

According to Sheringham, the lack of leadership on the field is a significant issue for Manchester United. He was particularly puzzled by the club’s failure to pursue top-tier leaders like Harry Kane and Declan Rice.

“United need strengthening all over the pitch. They need leaders on the field – I can’t believe they weren’t in for either Harry Kane or Declan Rice last year,” he said. “They don’t need tricky wingers or bit-part players in the club; they need leaders who are going to change the whole ethos of the club and how they approach their games.”

The former striker’s analysis pinpoints a critical gap in United’s strategy – the absence of players who can transform the team’s mentality and drive them during crucial moments.

Rashford’s Revival: Ten Hag’s Responsibility

Teddy Sheringham also shared his thoughts on Marcus Rashford’s current form and the role of United’s manager, Erik ten Hag, in revitalising the young forward’s career.

“I think the issue with Marcus Rashford lies with Erik ten Hag getting the best out of him on a regular basis,” Sheringham noted. “He’s obviously not in the England squad because his form hasn’t been good enough. We all know he can do it, but when you’re playing for a top club or national side, you need to produce every time you put the shirt on.”

Sheringham’s comments highlight the intricate relationship between player performance and managerial influence. Rashford’s body language and on-field performance have noticeably dipped, and Sheringham believes it’s partly the manager’s duty to reignite Rashford’s form and confidence.

Future Prospects for Manchester United

Looking forward, Sheringham is optimistic about Rashford’s potential turnaround. Despite the recent struggles, he acknowledges Rashford’s talent and the crucial role he can play for United.

“At the moment, he’s not been performing well enough and his body language looks completely different to how it did 12 months ago,” Sheringham observed. “He needs to get back to those levels and start dragging his team forward like he was doing last season. He’s still only 26 and has a lot of time to turn things round.”

Sheringham’s insights provide a nuanced perspective on Manchester United’s current challenges and future prospects. His emphasis on experience, leadership, and effective management underscores the strategic shifts needed for United to reclaim their former glory.