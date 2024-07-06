Report: North London Rivals Battle for Wolves Star

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur in Pursuit of Wolves’ Pedro Neto

According to a recent article from Teamtalk, Arsenal are showing a keen interest in signing Wolves winger Pedro Neto. The article suggests that Tottenham Hotspur may also consider a move for Neto if their £60m transfer target falls through. The report highlights that Arsenal is close to finalizing a deal for Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori and is eager to make further additions, particularly aiming for a No 9 and wingers. The article quotes, “TEAMtalk can reveal Wolves ace Pedro Neto is being monitored and there have been conversations with his agency over a potential move.” Both North London clubs have shortlisted the Portuguese international, recognizing his pace and creativity as key assets. However, Wolves are demanding a significant fee of £60m for Neto, though sources close to the situation believe a deal could be struck for £50m.

The Key Stats

Pedro Neto, at 24 years old, has made a notable impact at Wolves despite an unfortunate history of injuries. He has accumulated over 130 appearances since his move in 2019, contributing significantly when fit. Last season, Neto managed 11 goal contributions in just 20 Premier League appearances, a testament to his potential when injury-free. However, it is crucial to note that Neto missed 19 games last season due to injuries, which casts a shadow over his otherwise promising career. His international career includes 10 caps for Portugal, showcasing his recognition at the highest level.

Compare Him To

Comparing Neto to Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise provides a compelling analysis of their respective potentials and challenges. Both players, predominantly wingers, have faced significant time on the sidelines due to injuries. Last season, Neto played 20 matches, scoring 2 goals and providing 9 assists, while Olise featured in 19 games with 10 goals and 6 assists. The expected goals (xG) for Neto stands at 3.5, and his non-penalty expected goals (npxG) at 3.5, lower than Olise’s 5.5xG and 4.7 npxG. Additionally, Neto has a touch in the box rate of 16.8, indicating his involvement in crucial attacking plays. If Neto had played the same number of minutes as Olise, their stats suggest he could have matched or been close to Olise’s contributions.

Likelihood and Fee

Neto’s current market valuation stands at approximately €55m (£47m) according to Transfermarkt, although Wolves are holding out for a figure closer to £60m. With two years left on his contract, any interested club would need to negotiate carefully, considering his injury history and the financial demands of Wolves. Despite this, Neto’s undeniable talent and potential could see several Premier League clubs willing to take a calculated risk. Arsenal and Tottenham’s interest signifies their recognition of his ability to enhance their squads, but they may need to negotiate the fee down, perhaps closer to £50m, given his injury concerns. It’s a huge gamble for any club based on the history and you feel the Portuguese winger may just be at Wolves still next season.