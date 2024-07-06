Newcastle Eyeing Move for Leeds’ Summerville

Newcastle United are setting their sights on Leeds United’s Crysencio Summerville as a potential replacement for Miguel Almiron, who is expected to depart this summer. According to Teamtalk, Summerville has attracted significant interest from several Premier League giants, including Liverpool, Chelsea, Brighton, and Paris Saint-Germain. The article notes, “Leeds are determined to keep hold of Summerville but a bid in the region of £40m could be enough to lure him away from Elland Road this summer.” This interest comes after a stellar season where Summerville showcased his talent and proved his worth, making him a hot commodity in the transfer market.

The Key Stats

Crysencio Summerville, a 22-year-old winger, has been a standout performer for Leeds United. Last season, he played 43 league games, scoring 19 goals and providing 9 assists. His contributions were crucial in Leeds’ campaign, although they narrowly missed out on promotion. Summerville’s market value, according to Transfermarkt, stands at €20 million, reflecting his rising stock. He has also represented the Netherlands U21 team, adding international experience to his portfolio.

Summerville’s stats are impressive across the board. He accumulated 3,892 minutes on the pitch, demonstrating his durability and importance to the team. His ability to play on both the left and right wings makes him a versatile asset, capable of fitting into various tactical setups. This flexibility is a significant draw for top clubs looking to bolster their attacking options.

Compare Him To

When comparing Summerville to current Premier League players, Miguel Almiron stands out as a pertinent benchmark due to the article and club linked. Although Almiron has been a solid performer for Newcastle, Summerville’s numbers indicate a higher ceiling. Summerville boasts a higher expected goals (xG) and non-penalty expected goals (npxG) per 90 minutes than Almiron, highlighting his superior goal-scoring potential.

For instance, Summerville’s xG of 16.4 and npxG of 12.5 dwarf Almiron’s 4.5 xG and 4.5 npxG. Additionally, Summerville’s touches in the opposition box, a critical metric for attacking players, further underline his offensive threat. These statistics suggest that Summerville could offer a more prolific and dynamic presence in the attacking third, making him an enticing prospect for clubs looking to enhance their attacking potency. Yes it’s a level down, but the numbers scream to potentially a level up.

Likelihood and Fee

Summerville’s market valuation on Transfermarkt is €20 million, but given the intense interest from top clubs, the final transfer fee could soar to around £40 million, as suggested by Teamtalk. His contract with Leeds United runs until June 30, 2026, giving the club a strong negotiating position. However, Leeds’ financial situation, though improved after the sale of Archie Gray, still makes a lucrative offer for Summerville hard to refuse. The club’s desire to sell and the player’s ambitions to compete at the highest level make a transfer to the Premier League highly likely. Fans can expect to see Summerville donning a Premier League jersey next season, bringing his flair and goal-scoring ability to one of England’s top clubs.