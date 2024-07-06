Preview: Will England Survive the Swiss Challenge? – How to Watch Free

England vs Switzerland: Euro 2024 Quarter-Final Showdown

England face Switzerland today in the penultimate Euro 2024 quarter-final, aiming to secure a spot in the last four in Dusseldorf. The Three Lions are coming off a dramatic 2-1 victory over Slovakia in the round of 16, where they overturned a late deficit in a thrilling fashion.

England’s Road to the Quarter-Finals

England’s campaign nearly ended in embarrassment in Gelsenkirchen last weekend. With Gareth Southgate’s eight-year tenure on the brink, Jude Bellingham’s stoppage-time equaliser and Harry Kane’s extra-time header saved the day. Despite the heroics, England’s performances have been inconsistent, with lacklustre displays in the Group C matches against Serbia, Denmark, and Slovenia. The team must elevate their game tonight to advance further.

Switzerland’s Impressive Form

Switzerland, on the other hand, are in top form, confidently eliminating defending champions Italy with a 2-0 victory in Berlin. They narrowly missed out on topping a tough group that included hosts Germany. The Swiss squad is brimming with confidence and poses a significant challenge for England.

What’s at Stake

The victor of this clash will face either the Netherlands or Turkey in next week’s semi-final in Berlin. Both England and Switzerland know the importance of this match, and fans can expect a high-stakes encounter.

How to Watch England vs Switzerland

In the UK, the England vs Switzerland match will be broadcast live on BBC One on Saturday, July 6. Coverage begins at 4pm BST, with the kick-off scheduled for 5pm.

