Preview: Netherlands vs Turkey Quarter-Final Clash: How to Watch for Free

Netherlands vs Turkey: Euro 2024 Quarter-Final Showdown

Crucial Encounter in Berlin

Tonight, the Netherlands and Turkey lock horns in Berlin for the final Euro 2024 quarter-final clash. This pivotal match presents a golden opportunity for both teams to end their prolonged absences from the semi-finals of a major international tournament. The Dutch have not reached this stage in a decade, while Turkey last made it in 2008.

Dutch Redemption on the Cards

The Netherlands revived their Euro 2024 campaign following a shocking defeat to Austria, which relegated them to third in a challenging Group D. Donyell Malen’s brilliant double and another goal from Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo, who also provided a stylish assist, saw them comfortably dispatch Group E surprise winners Romania with a 3-0 victory in Munich on Tuesday night.

Turkish Triumph in Leipzig

On the same night in Leipzig, Turkey pulled off a remarkable upset against Austria. Defender Merih Demiral’s brace and a controversial goal celebration, coupled with a spectacular last-minute save by goalkeeper Mert Gunok, ensured their place in the quarter-finals, averting extra time. Vincenzo Montella’s side had previously finished as runners-up to Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal in Group F, securing their spot with a dramatic last-minute win over the Czech Republic.

How to Watch Netherlands vs Turkey

For UK viewers, Netherlands vs Turkey will be broadcast live and free-to-air on ITV1 on Saturday, July 6. Coverage starts at 7pm BST, leading up to the 8pm kick-off at the iconic Olympiastadion.

