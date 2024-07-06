Report: Why Liverpool Won’t Sell Star This Summer Despite Contract Uncertainty

Liverpool’s Stance on Mohamed Salah’s Future Amidst Contract Uncertainty

Liverpool have made it clear they will not entertain the idea of selling Mohamed Salah this summer, even if the Egyptian forward does not sign a new contract. This decision comes as Salah enters the final 12 months of his current Liverpool deal, with the club making concerted efforts to persuade him to stay at Anfield beyond 2025, report The Mirror.

Efforts to Retain Key Players

The Reds are not only focusing on Salah but also on retaining other crucial team members. Captain Virgil van Dijk and vice-captain Trent Alexander-Arnold are also in the final years of their contracts. Liverpool’s new backroom hierarchy, consisting of Michael Edwards, Julian Ward, and Richard Hughes, has the daunting task of convincing all three players to commit their futures to the club.

During the recent unveiling of new head coach Arne Slot at the club’s AXA training ground in Kirkby, Hughes was present to clarify Liverpool’s position regarding these key players. While Hughes refrained from disclosing too much, he assured that the club expects full commitment from Salah, van Dijk, and Alexander-Arnold next season. “These are private matters between the club and players,” Hughes stated. “The only concern I and Arne have about situations is total commitment from the players to the cause for next season and we’re absolutely convinced that will be the case.”

The Saudi Arabian Connection

Liverpool’s firm stance appears to rule out the possibility of selling Salah before the summer transfer deadline of August 30. This is a significant position, considering the club rejected a staggering £150 million offer from Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ittihad just before the transfer window closed last year. Al-Ittihad continues to monitor Salah’s situation closely, although no active negotiations are underway at present.

Hughes further commented, “On contractual situations, I don’t think it would be fair for me to talk about these. These are private matters between club and players.”

The Bosman Risk

Salah is set to report back for pre-season training on Saturday, but there remains a looming possibility he could leave on a Bosman transfer next July. Despite this risk, Liverpool may deem it worth taking, given Salah’s immense value to the team. Hughes and Slot are focusing on ensuring the squad is fully committed for the upcoming season, which they believe is crucial for maintaining the club’s competitive edge.

Preparing for a Busy Transfer Window

Looking ahead, Hughes predicts a relatively quiet July in terms of transfer activity. This is partly because Liverpool had an extensive recruitment drive last summer, addressing several key areas of the squad. Hughes, who joined Liverpool from Bournemouth at the end of last season, has been proactive in his new role, collaborating closely with Slot.

“It’s great to work with Arne,” Hughes said. “Clearly it was a difficult position at first as we both had jobs to finish and there was an important season to finish at Liverpool. Since then we’ve been in communication daily on many things – logistics, organisation and, of course, preparing for the transfer window. That’s something we’ll know more about as we go on because the more time we will spend with the current squad and we’re delighted to have inherited a very talented squad. We need to improve, we need to improve on the training pitch and with the window open, we’ll always be opportunistic if we can. If we can improve certain areas as we go, we’ll look to do that.”

As Liverpool navigates through this critical period, the club’s leadership remains confident in their strategy and the talent at their disposal. The fans will undoubtedly be watching closely as the situation with Salah and other key players unfolds.