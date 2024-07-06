Report: Leicester City Set To Land Former Fulham Star

Leicester City’s Bold Moves in the Transfer Market

Leicester City are making headlines with a series of strategic moves in the transfer market, aiming to bolster their squad for the upcoming season. Steve Cooper, recently appointed as manager, is already close to securing his second major signing.

Bobby De Cordova-Reid Joins Leicester City

In a significant coup, Cooper has persuaded former Fulham forward Bobby De Cordova-Reid to join the Championship title winners, suggest reports from The Telegraph. De Cordova-Reid, who has turned down a contract extension at Craven Cottage, is set to undergo a medical at Leicester within the next 24 hours. The 31-year-old, capable of playing as a forward or winger, will join Leicester as a free agent despite attracting interest from several Premier League clubs. This marks the end of his five-year association with Fulham, where he initially arrived on loan in 2019.

Michael Golding Signs from Chelsea

Cooper is also working on other potential targets, with Leicester expected to complete the £5 million signing of Chelsea teenager Michael Golding. Golding, 18, joins Leicester in a separate deal from the £30 million sale of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to Chelsea. These moves highlight Leicester’s commitment to blending experienced talent with promising youth.

Retaining Key Players: Wilfred Ndidi

Leicester is hopeful of persuading Wilfred Ndidi to sign a new contract. Ndidi, a free agent this summer, has drawn interest from clubs in England and overseas. However, talks are ongoing, and Leicester is increasingly confident of securing an agreement. Retaining Ndidi would be a significant boost for the squad, given his crucial role in midfield.

Off-Field Turmoil with the Premier League

Off the field, Leicester’s bitter row with the Premier League is set to spill over into the new season. The club is challenging a charge of breaching Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR) from March. Leicester argues that the Premier League had no jurisdiction to punish them for alleged breaches that occurred during the 2022-23 season when they were in the top division. The club insists that any sanctions should have been applied while they were still a Premier League club.

An independent commission has dismissed Leicester’s challenge, leading the club to lodge an appeal. Leicester expressed their disappointment with the verdict, and the feud now threatens to drag on into the new season. The club faces the prospect of becoming the third top-flight team to suffer a points deduction for such breaches.

Looking Forward

Leicester City’s proactive approach in the transfer market and efforts to retain key players like Wilfred Ndidi underscore their ambition for the upcoming season. However, the ongoing dispute with the Premier League over financial controls could cast a shadow over their preparations. As the new season approaches, Leicester fans will be keenly watching how these developments unfold.