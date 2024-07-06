Report: Why West Ham Wants €38M Villarreal Striker

Alexander Sorloth: A Viable Target for West Ham United?

West Ham United are making waves in the transfer market, with their latest target being Norwegian striker Alexander Sorloth. As reported by Spanish outlet AS, the Hammers have submitted an enquiry to sign the forward from Villarreal, where he has a release clause worth €38 million.

Sorloth’s Career: From Journeyman to La Liga Star

Alexander Sorloth has had a nomadic career, having played for nine clubs by the age of 28. Born in Trondheim, he began his journey at Rosenborg BK before moving across Europe. His career took a significant turn when he joined Villarreal from RB Leipzig last summer. Since then, Sorloth has found a stable footing, becoming a prominent figure in La Liga.

During his loan spell at Real Sociedad in the 2021/22 season, Sorloth showcased his potential. He continued to excel at Villarreal, nearly clinching the Pichichi Trophy in his debut season. With 23 goals in 34 La Liga matches and a total of 26 goals in 41 appearances across all competitions, Sorloth proved his worth as a top-tier striker. His contributions also included six assists, underlining his versatility and ability to contribute to the team’s overall play.

West Ham’s Striker Hunt: Why Sorloth Fits the Bill

West Ham United’s pursuit of Alexander Sorloth stems from their urgent need for a reliable striker. With Michail Antonio and Danny Ings both past their prime, the Hammers are in desperate need of fresh firepower. Antonio’s age and Ings’ inconsistent performances have left West Ham looking for new options to lead their attack.

Among the various names on West Ham’s radar, including Jonathan David, Sorloth stands out as a viable target. The Norwegian international’s contract at Villarreal includes a €38 million release clause, a price the Hammers seem willing to consider. Sorloth’s previous stint in the Premier League with Crystal Palace may not have been successful, but his recent performances in La Liga suggest he has matured and developed into a more complete striker.

Potential Premier League Return: Challenges and Opportunities

A return to the Premier League could be on the horizon for Sorloth, with West Ham showing keen interest. However, the competition is fierce, with AS Roma also expressing interest in the striker. The Giallorossi have enquired about Sorloth, indicating that the race for his signature could be intense.

If West Ham manage to secure Sorloth, it could mark a turning point for both the player and the club. Sorloth’s physical presence and goal-scoring ability could provide the Hammers with the edge they need to compete at higher levels. His experience in La Liga has refined his skills, making him a more potent threat in front of goal.

Conclusion: Is Sorloth the Answer for West Ham?

Alexander Sorloth’s potential move to West Ham United is intriguing. With a release clause set at €38 million, the Hammers have shown they are serious about bolstering their attack. Sorloth’s journey from a journeyman to a La Liga star highlights his resilience and growth as a player.

West Ham’s striker dilemma necessitates a reliable and consistent goal-scorer, and Sorloth fits that profile. His successful stint at Villarreal proves he has what it takes to succeed at the top level. Whether or not he ends up at the London Stadium, Sorloth’s career trajectory suggests he will continue to make headlines.

Statistical Analysis by EPL Index

Alexander Sorloth’s Performance Data

Alexander Sorloth has been turning heads with his impressive stats, as highlighted in the image provided by Fbref. The Norwegian forward has exhibited exceptional performance metrics over the past 365 days, indicating his crucial role at Villarreal. This article delves into the key statistics that make Sorloth a standout player.

Attacking Prowess

Sorloth’s attacking abilities are evident in several areas. He scores highly in non-penalty goals, with a remarkable 98th percentile ranking. His non-penalty xG (expected goals) is also notable at the 66th percentile, showcasing his knack for getting into goal-scoring positions. Additionally, his xAG (expected assisted goals) and shot-creating actions reflect his contributions to the team’s offensive play. With 77th and 71st percentile rankings respectively, Sorloth proves to be a significant threat in front of goal.

Possession and Playmaking

In terms of possession, Sorloth’s stats are equally impressive. His pass completion rate stands at the 74th percentile, indicating a reliable presence in maintaining team possession. Moreover, he excels in progressive carries and progressive passes, which are crucial for transitioning the play from midfield to attack. His performance in these areas, with percentile rankings of 68 and 74 respectively, underline his ability to drive the team forward effectively.

Defensive Contributions

Sorloth’s defensive contributions might not be his strongest suit, but they are still worth noting. His aerial prowess is highlighted by his 73rd percentile ranking in aerials won, which is vital for both defending and attacking set-pieces. However, his other defensive metrics such as clearances, blocks, and interceptions show lower rankings, which suggests that his primary value lies in his offensive capabilities.

Conclusion

Alexander Sorloth’s performance data and stats present a compelling case for his value on the pitch. His high rankings in non-penalty goals, expected goals, and playmaking actions illustrate a forward who is not just a finisher but also a creator. These attributes make him a coveted asset for teams like West Ham United. As the data from Fbref shows, Sorloth is a player whose contributions extend beyond mere goal-scoring, making him a well-rounded forward.