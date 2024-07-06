Max Kilman: Wolves Captain’s £40m Move to West Ham

West Ham’s Bold Move: Max Kilman Joins for £40m

A New Era for West Ham

In a significant move, West Ham United have secured the signing of Wolves’ captain Max Kilman for a substantial £40 million fee. This transfer marks a new chapter for the Hammers as they look to strengthen their squad under the guidance of manager Julen Lopetegui. Kilman, who has agreed to a seven-year contract, reunites with Lopetegui, who previously appointed him captain at Wolves.

We are delighted to announce the signing of Wolverhampton Wanderers central defender Maximilian Kilman ✍️ The 27-year-old has put pen to paper on a seven-year contract at London Stadium after spending six hugely successful years at Molineux. — West Ham United (@WestHam) July 6, 2024

The Transfer Saga

West Ham’s initial offer of £25 million was swiftly rejected by Wolves, but persistence paid off as the improved bid of £40 million was accepted. This move is particularly notable considering Kilman’s humble beginnings, having been signed by Wolves from Maidenhead for just £40,000 back in 2018. The National League side will benefit from a 10% sell-on clause, netting £4 million from this deal.

Kilman’s Reflections and Future Ambitions

Kilman, aged 27, expressed his excitement about the move: “It’s an amazing feeling to be a West Ham United player. As soon as I was aware of the interest from the club, it was an opportunity I was keen to pursue, so I couldn’t be more delighted to be here. I really enjoyed working with Julen during his time at Wolves. He’s a top-class coach and someone I learned a lot from, and I am confident I will continue to improve as a player under his management here.”

Having made 151 appearances for Wolves and scoring three goals since his debut in May 2019, Kilman brings a wealth of experience and stability to West Ham’s defence. His leadership and defensive prowess are expected to be pivotal for the team as they aim for success in the upcoming season.

Reactions from Wolves

Wolves sporting director Matt Hobbs, who initially scouted and signed Kilman, described the departure as a “bittersweet moment” but acknowledged it as a “deal that worked for everybody”. Hobbs stated, “He’s someone you can’t help but root for. I don’t know anyone at the club who would have a negative word about him. Maybe people will realise what he did on the pitch more now he’s left than when he was here.”

Strengthening the Squad

Kilman joins West Ham alongside other new signings, including goalkeeper Wes Foderingham and Brazilian winger Luis Guilherme. These additions signal the club’s ambition and determination to enhance their squad depth and quality. With Lopetegui at the helm, the Hammers are poised to embark on an exciting journey, hoping to compete at higher levels and achieve greater success in the league.