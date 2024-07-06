De Cordova-Reid Joins Leicester on Three-Year Deal

A Strategic Acquisition for Leicester City

Leicester City have successfully signed Jamaican forward Bobby De Cordova-Reid on a free transfer, following his departure from Fulham. The 31-year-old forward has committed to a three-year contract with the Foxes, marking a significant addition to the squad.

De Cordova-Reid’s Journey to Leicester

De Cordova-Reid’s journey in professional football has been marked by notable achievements. Over five years at Fulham, he made more than 150 appearances, playing a crucial role in their promotions from the Championship to the Premier League on two occasions. His experience and versatility on the field were evident, yet his tenure with Fulham concluded last month with the end of his contract.

Upon signing, De Cordova-Reid expressed his excitement and optimism about joining Leicester City. “Turning up here was a special moment, looking around and seeing the infrastructure. It’s got that wow factor. It feels nice,” he shared. “I’m delighted to be here and I can’t wait to get going.”

The Manager’s Vision

This signing marks the first major move by Steve Cooper, who recently took over as manager from Enzo Maresca. Cooper’s vision for the team and his belief in De Cordova-Reid’s abilities were pivotal in bringing the forward to Leicester. “I had a good chat with the manager – he told me the vision of the club. I spoke to him a few times and he was very clear in what he wanted and what he saw in me. He believes in me and it’s a perfect fit for me,” said De Cordova-Reid.

A Career of Experience

De Cordova-Reid’s career began at Bristol City and saw him playing for several clubs including Cheltenham, Oldham, Plymouth, and Cardiff. His extensive experience across different teams and leagues has honed his skills, making him a valuable asset for Leicester as they aim to maintain their strong performance.