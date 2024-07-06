Euro 2024: England’s Dramatic Penalty Shootout Win Over Switzerland

England vs Switzerland: A Thrilling Euro 2024 Quarter-Final Showdown

England secured their place in the Euro 2024 semi-finals by defeating Switzerland on penalties following a gripping 1-1 draw. In this match, Breel Embolo initially put Switzerland ahead, but Bukayo Saka’s stunning equalizer led the game to extra time and eventually penalties, where England triumphed.

Match Highlights and Key Moments

Early Dominance by England

England began the match with a new three-back formation, immediately taking control of possession. Right wing-back Bukayo Saka found plenty of space on the flank, creating early chances, including a cross aimed at Kieran Trippier that just missed its mark. Despite their dominance, England struggled to convert opportunities, with Declan Rice and Kobbie Mainoo seeing their long-range efforts blocked.

Swiss Resistance

Switzerland, though on the defensive for much of the first half, managed to create a few dangerous moments. However, England’s defense, led by Jordan Pickford, held firm. Just before half-time, Mainoo’s close-range strike was excellently blocked by Granit Xhaka, keeping the game scoreless at the break. Neither team managed a shot on target in the first half, but England’s fans were buoyed by their team’s performance.

Second Half Drama

Switzerland’s Strong Start

The second half saw a shift in momentum as Switzerland began to press forward. Embolo registered the first shot on target with a tame effort, and Swiss attacks down the right wing began to pose serious threats. Ezri Konsa’s defensive efforts were crucial in keeping the Swiss at bay during this period.

Embolo’s Goal and Saka’s Response

Switzerland’s pressure eventually paid off when Embolo scored from a deflected cross by Dan Ndoye, putting them ahead with just 15 minutes remaining. However, England quickly responded as Saka cut inside from the right and unleashed a fierce, low shot past Yann Sommer, equalizing the score.

Close Calls in Extra Time

As the match moved into extra time, both teams had their chances. Sommer was forced into action by a long-range strike from Rice, and a shot from Jude Bellingham was also saved. Switzerland came closest to scoring, with Xherdan Shaqiri hitting the post directly from a corner and Zeki Amdouni testing Pickford’s reflexes just before the penalty shoot-out.

Penalty Shoot-Out: England Hold Their Nerve

England’s Perfect Penalties

The penalty shoot-out began with Cole Palmer confidently converting England’s first spot-kick, immediately giving them the upper hand as Pickford saved Manuel Akanji’s attempt. Successive penalties from Bellingham, Saka, and Ivan Toney ensured England maintained their lead. Despite successful kicks from Schar, Shaqiri, and Amdouni for Switzerland, it was Trent Alexander-Arnold’s powerful shot into the top corner that sealed England’s victory and their place in the semi-finals.

Conclusion

England’s victory over Switzerland in the Euro 2024 quarter-finals showcased their resilience and ability to perform under pressure. The Three Lions’ determination and clinical penalty-taking have set the stage for an exciting semi-final clash. Fans can look forward to more thrilling action as England continue their quest for glory in Euro 2024.