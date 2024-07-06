Weghorst Sparks Netherlands Victory Over Turkey at EURO 2024

Netherlands Triumph Over Turkey to Set Up EURO 2024 Semi-Final Clash with England

In a thrilling quarter-final encounter at EURO 2024, the Netherlands staged a dramatic comeback to defeat Turkey, securing a spot in the semi-finals where they will face England. Despite trailing at halftime, Ronald Koeman’s side rallied in the second half to turn the game on its head.

Akaydin after scoring around the 35th minute celebrated with fervour, showing his passion to the Turkish fans as he kissed the badge on his shirt and knelt in prayer. His teammates joined the celebration, running down the touchline. However, their joy was short-lived as the Netherlands responded emphatically in the second half.

Weghorst Inspires Dutch Comeback

The introduction of Wout Weghorst at halftime proved to be a masterstroke by Koeman. Weghorst’s presence immediately injected energy and threat into the Dutch attack. His influence was felt all over the pitch, as he not only contributed to the equaliser with his aerial prowess but also made a crucial defensive interception to deny Turkey a second goal.

Stefan de Vrij’s header, following Weghorst’s intervention, brought the Netherlands back on level terms. Moments of brilliance from Turkey, including a stunning free-kick by Real Madrid’s Guler that hit the post, showcased their potential, but they failed to capitalise on their opportunities.

The match took a dramatic turn in the second half. An unfortunate own goal from Turkey’s Mert Muldur, pressured by Cody Gakpo, allowed the Netherlands to take the lead after trailing at the break. The Dutch were initially outplayed, with Turkey’s Samet Akaydin scoring a deserved opener from Arda Guler’s precise cross.

Netherlands to Face England

The victory sets up an exciting semi-final clash against England in Dortmund. The Dutch, buoyed by their recent performances, will look to carry their momentum into the next round. The match is scheduled for Wednesday at 20:00 BST, with the winner advancing to face either France or Spain in the final.

Turkey’s Missed Opportunity

Despite the defeat, Turkey can hold their heads high after a commendable tournament. Overcoming Austria in the last 16 was a significant achievement, and their performance against the Netherlands demonstrated their capability to challenge Europe’s elite.

Turkey’s first half was nearly perfect, with Akaydin’s goal a testament to their strategy and execution. They effectively neutralised the Dutch attack, limiting opportunities for key players like Gakpo and Memphis Depay. Baris Alper Yilmaz’s runs and Guler’s creativity kept the Dutch defence on edge, particularly testing Virgil van Dijk and Denzel Dumfries.

However, Turkey’s lack of ruthlessness in front of goal ultimately proved costly. They failed to press their advantage when in control, and the Netherlands’ resurgence, led by Weghorst, turned the tide. Late attempts to equalise were thwarted by Dutch goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen, who made a crucial save to deny Kerem Akturkoglu.