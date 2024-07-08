Report: Manchester United, Liverpool and Bayern In For £59m Defender

Gleison Bremer: In Demand by Premier League Clubs

Interest from Top Premier League Clubs

According to a recent report from Teamtalk, Gleison Bremer has caught the attention of top Premier League clubs. The Brazilian centre-back, currently plying his trade at Juventus, is linked with moves to Liverpool and Manchester United, among others. Teamtalk notes, “In order to sign Bremer this summer, either Liverpool or Man Utd will have to offer more than €70m (£59m) for the 27-year-old.” This interest comes as no surprise given Bremer’s consistent performances in Serie A and his potential to bolster defensive lines in the Premier League. Both clubs are keen to strengthen their defenses, with Liverpool looking to solidify their backline after an injury-plagued season, and Manchester United seeking a reliable partner for Raphael Varane.

Gleison Bremer’s Profile and Performance

Gleison Bremer, at 27 years old, is in his prime as a centre-back. Standing at 1.88m, his physical presence is notable on the field. During the 2023-24 Serie A season, Bremer made 36 league appearances for Juventus, accumulating over 3,200 minutes. His defensive prowess is reflected in his stats: he made 58 tackles, 47 clearances, and won 45 aerial duels. Offensively, he contributed 3 goals, showcasing his threat during set-pieces. Internationally, Bremer has earned 5 caps for Brazil, adding valuable experience to his resume.

Comparison with Riccardo Calafiori

Riccardo Calafiori, like Bremer, has made significant strides in Serie A. At just 20 years old, Calafiori is a promising talent who recently transferred to a Premier League club. Despite playing primarily as a left-back, Calafiori’s stats offer a useful comparison. During the 2023-24 season, Calafiori has a challenge success of 68.8% and an aerial duel success of 71.4%.

Bremer, on the other hand, boasts a higher challenge success rate at 72.4% and has been more involved in defensive duels, highlighting his central role in Juventus’ defensive setup. However, his aerial duel success is lower at 64.6%. While Calafiori’s transition to the Premier League will be one to watch, Bremer’s established track record suggests he could make an even bigger impact if a transfer materialises.

Market Value and Transfer Considerations

Bremer’s market value, according to Transfermarkt, is around €60m. However, Teamtalk suggests that Juventus would be looking for offers exceeding €70m (£59m) to consider a transfer. Given Bremer’s age and the length left on his contract, any potential buyer would need to weigh the investment against the player’s prime years. Bremer’s current contract with Juventus runs until June 2025, providing Juventus with a strong negotiating position.

Conclusion

Despite the hefty fee, Bremer’s consistent performances and experience make him a valuable asset. Premier League clubs like Liverpool and Manchester United are always on the lookout for reliable defenders who can deliver immediately, and Bremer fits that bill perfectly. However, if the asking price remains high, clubs might be reluctant to make such a significant investment for a player who, while in his prime, is nearing the latter stages of his peak years.

Statistical Analysis by EPL Index

Gleison Bremer’s Defensive Dominance

Gleison Bremer, a centre-back currently playing for Juventus, has consistently demonstrated his defensive prowess, as highlighted by the performance data in the radar chart provided by FBref. Bremer excels in several key defensive metrics, placing him in the higher percentiles compared to his peers. Notably, Bremer ranks in the 84th percentile for aerial duels won, reflecting his significant physical presence and capability in the air. This attribute is critical for any Premier League club looking to bolster their backline with a reliable defender who can dominate aerially.

Offensive Contributions from Defence

While primarily recognised for his defensive capabilities, Bremer’s performance data also reveals notable offensive contributions. He ranks in the 80th percentile for non-penalty goals, showcasing his ability to be a threat during set-pieces. Additionally, Bremer’s xG (expected goals) and xAG (expected assisted goals) metrics indicate a respectable offensive output for a centre-back. His ability to contribute to both ends of the pitch makes him a valuable asset, particularly for clubs like Liverpool and Manchester United, who are in search of versatile defenders.

Ball Progression and Possession

Bremer’s statistics in ball progression and possession also stand out. He is in the 70th percentile for progressive carries, highlighting his comfort and proficiency in advancing the ball from defence. This ability to transition play effectively is crucial in modern football, where centre-backs are often expected to initiate attacks. His pass completion rate, although not among the highest, remains respectable and underscores his overall reliability in possession.

Gleison Bremer’s comprehensive skill set, as illustrated by his performance data and stats, underscores why he is attracting interest from top Premier League clubs. His blend of defensive solidity, offensive threat, and ball progression capabilities makes him an ideal candidate for teams looking to strengthen their backline.

Credit: Performance data and stats are sourced from FBref.