Report: £50m Palace Winger Signs for Bayern Munich

Michael Olise Transfers to Bayern Munich from Crystal Palace

Olise’s New Chapter at Bayern

In a significant move in the football world, Bayern Munich have completed the signing of Michael Olise from Crystal Palace for a fee of around £50 million. The young winger, born in England and a current France Under-21 international, has inked a five-year deal with the German giants.

It's official! 🤩 Michael Olise makes a move from the Premier League to the Bundesliga to join Bayern Munich on a five-year contract ✈ pic.twitter.com/XrAISzbY9T — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) July 7, 2024

Career Progression and Development

Olise’s journey to Bayern marks a meteoric rise through the ranks of professional football. Having joined Crystal Palace from Reading for a modest £8m back in July 2021, Olise made a substantial impact at the London club. Over three seasons, he featured in 90 matches, becoming a pivotal figure in the team’s strategy and successes.

Choosing Bayern Over Premier League Stalwarts

The transfer saga earlier saw Premier League clubs Chelsea and Newcastle United express interest in acquiring Olise’s services. However, the allure of playing under Bayern’s new managerial lead, Vincent Kompany, and the opportunity to challenge himself in a new footballing culture swayed Olise towards the Bundesliga.

“I’m very happy to now be playing for such a big club – it’s a great challenge and that’s exactly what I was looking for,” Olise remarked. “I want to prove myself at this level and play my part in ensuring we win as many titles as possible in the coming years.”

Impactful Performance and Future Aspirations

Last season, Olise’s performance was nothing short of spectacular, netting 10 goals in 19 Premier League matches and helping Palace secure a 10th-place finish. His recent selection for the French squad in the upcoming Paris Olympics further underscores his rising profile and the high expectations that accompany his move to Bayern.

Eagles chairman Steve Parish commented, “We are hugely proud of what Michael has achieved at Crystal Palace, a club where he has developed greatly as a player. We respect his desire to further test himself at the highest level of world football.”

As Bayern Munich look to reclaim their dominance in German football after their 11-year streak was broken by Bayer Leverkusen last season, the addition of Olise could be pivotal. With other strategic signings like Fulham’s Joao Palhinha and Tottenham Hotspur’s Eric Dier, Bayern is gearing up for a robust season ahead.