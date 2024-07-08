Report: Man Utd Gear Up for First Major Summer Signing

Manchester United’s Bold Move: Triggering Joshua Zirkzee’s Release Clause

Manchester United’s summer transfer window is off to a stirring start with the anticipated acquisition of Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna, set to be the first major signing under the guidance of newly appointed sporting director Dan Ashworth. United are poised to activate Zirkzee’s €40 million (£33.8m) release clause, marking a significant stride in their squad rebuilding efforts.

Major Signing on the Horizon

The Red Devils have officially informed Bologna of their intentions, signalling a firm commitment to securing the Dutch striker’s services. The process has seen rapid advancements in recent hours, overcoming initial hurdles such as the steep demands of Zirkzee’s agent, Kia Joorabchian.

“Manchester United have in recent hours reportedly made significant progress on their key striker target,” noted The Standard, underlining the pace at which United’s management is working to fortify their front line.

Navigating Through Negotiations

A contentious aspect of the negotiations was the agent’s fee, with Joorabchian initially asking for €12 million (£10m). A compromise was reached with United agreeing to a €10 million (£8.45m) fee. This agreement facilitated swift progress, with personal terms with Zirkzee also being settled.

“United have agreed to pay Joorabchian a €10m (£8.45m) fee and have subsequently reached an agreement with Zirkzee over personal terms,” The Standard elaborates.

Strategic Decisions Pay Off

The progression in talks coincided with Dan Ashworth’s takeover as sporting director, following a prolonged standoff involving his former club, Newcastle. This strategic shift appears to have injected the necessary momentum into United’s transfer dealings.

Fabrizio Romano and Gianluca Di Marzio, prominent journalists, highlighted that United has opted to bypass further negotiations with Bologna, instead choosing to meet the release clause directly—a move that underscores United’s determination.

Imminent Arrival at Old Trafford

With Zirkzee currently competing at Euro 2024, all that remains is for the striker to undergo a medical. The deal, according to reports, could be finalized within days, ushering in a new era under Ashworth’s leadership.

As Manchester United looks to rejuvenate its squad, the acquisition of Zirkzee could be a pivotal moment in their ongoing quest for Premier League and European glory.