Report: Juventus Eye Manchester United Star as Striker Nears Departure

Juventus’ Strategic Transfer Decisions: Chiesa Out, Sancho In?

Juventus is set to make significant moves this transfer window, with Federico Chiesa potentially leaving and Jadon Sancho being eyed as a replacement. According to a report by CalcioMercato, this strategy is gaining momentum and may soon become a reality.

Chiesa’s Departure: A Calculated Move

The departure of Federico Chiesa has been on the cards for a few weeks and now appears to be a definitive decision. Juventus has set a price tag of 25 million euros for Chiesa, inclusive of bonuses. This price is influenced by the fact that his contract is set to expire in 2025, which does not work in Juventus’ favor. By offloading Chiesa, Juventus aims to retain Matias Soule in their squad, a move approved by Thiago Motta. “Sacrificing the ex-Fiorentina player to secure Matias Soule is the strategy chosen,” the report states.

Targeting Sancho: Ambitious and Clear-Cut

In a bold move, Juventus is targeting Jadon Sancho as Chiesa’s replacement. “For every Chiesa that leaves, a Sancho arrives,” suggests CalcioMercato. This ambitious, strong, and precise move sees the English winger, who is set to leave Manchester United after Erik ten Hag’s renewal, as a perfect fit. The rift between Sancho and Manchester United is too wide to mend. Giuntoli and Motta are both keen on Sancho, valuing his quality, experience, and eagerness to showcase his talent in Italy. “Sancho is aware of Juventus’ strong interest, to which he would not say ‘no’,” the article notes.

Potential Deal Structure

While Sancho is not in Manchester United’s plans, he won’t come at a bargain price. The Red Devils value him at around 50/55 million euros, potentially with additional bonuses. Juventus is aware of these economic parameters and is deliberating internally on the type of offer to present. A feasible approach could be a loan with a purchase obligation upon achieving certain objectives. “Sancho for Juventus is a concrete objective that can become possible only with the sale of Chiesa,” CalcioMercato concludes.

Juventus’ transfer strategy, involving the sale of Chiesa to fund the acquisition of Sancho, highlights the club’s ambition and tactical planning for the upcoming season.