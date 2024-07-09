Report: Villa In For £50M Portuguese Superstar

Aston Villa’s Interest in Joao Felix

According to Teamtalk, Aston Villa’s manager, Unai Emery, is eager to secure the services of Joao Felix, a move that could see Villa outpace Barcelona in the race for the Atletico Madrid forward. Felix, who spent the last season on loan at Barcelona, scored 10 goals and is keen to return to the Catalan giants. However, Villa’s potential offer could force Atletico to sell. The reported interest stems from Emery’s belief that Felix could be a significant asset to the squad. As Teamtalk notes, “Emery is reportedly keen to get the best possible deal for a superstar striker, by beating Barcelona to the snare for Aston Villa after registering an interest.”

Villa’s Ambitions and Financial Commitment

This move aligns with Villa’s ambitions following their remarkable progress under Emery, which saw them secure a seventh-place finish in the Premier League and qualify for the Champions League for the first time since the competition’s inception. With a transfer fee potentially around £50 million, Villa’s pursuit of Felix underscores their intent to build a squad capable of competing at the highest level.

Joao Felix’s Profile and Impact

Joao Felix, a 24-year-old forward from Portugal, has already made a significant impact in European football. Last season, he made 30 appearances in La Liga, scoring 7 goals and providing 3 assists. In the UEFA Champions League, Felix added 3 goals and 1 assist in 9 appearances. His versatility allows him to play as a second striker or on the left wing, a position he predominantly occupied during his loan spell at Barcelona.

Felix’s international experience is also noteworthy. He has earned 41 caps for Portugal, scoring 8 goals. His technical skills, creativity, and ability to operate in tight spaces make him a valuable asset for any team. At Atletico Madrid, he has honed his skills under the tutelage of Diego Simeone, learning to balance his attacking flair with defensive responsibilities. They weren’t best buddies but Felix talent is still there.

Comparison with Luis Diaz

A useful comparison for Felix in the Premier League is Liverpool’s Luis Diaz. Both players predominantly play on the left wing and exhibit similar statistics despite Diaz having more minutes on the pitch. In the league last season, Diaz played 37 matches, scoring 8 goals and providing 5 assists. Felix, in comparison, managed 7 goals and 3 assists in 30 matches.

Statistically, Felix and Diaz are comparable in terms of expected goals (xG) and expected assists (xA). Felix’s xG stands at 8.7, while Diaz’s is slightly higher at 11.9. Their expected assists are also close, with Felix at 3.1 and Diaz at 5.7. Both players are adept at creating goal-scoring opportunities, with Felix having 663 touches in the box compared to Diaz’s 898. This similarity suggests that Felix could adapt well to the Premier League and provide a comparable impact to Diaz. This is all with Felix having played less than 1000 minutes compared to Diaz.

Market Value and Contract Details

Joao Felix’s market value is currently estimated at €30 million according to Transfermarkt. His contract with Atletico Madrid runs until June 2029, but his wages and Atletico’s valuation could be a sticking point. Felix’s desire to return to Barcelona complicates matters, but Villa’s financial capabilities and Emery’s influence might sway the decision.

Potential Impact for Aston Villa

If Villa can secure Felix for a reasonable fee, this could be a transformative signing. His age, potential, and current form make him a valuable addition to any squad. Villa’s ability to offer regular Champions League football and a competitive wage package could be decisive factors in attracting Felix to the Premier League.

Statistical Analysis by EPL Index

Joao Felix Performance Data Breakdown

Joao Felix’s performance data over the last 365 days, as illustrated in the radar chart from Fbref, paints a compelling picture of a versatile and highly impactful player. This analysis delves into the key metrics that highlight Felix’s strengths and areas for improvement, particularly in the context of his potential move to Aston Villa.

Attacking Metrics

Felix’s attacking prowess is clearly evident in his exceptional statistics. His non-penalty expected goals (npxG) stands at an impressive 99th percentile, underscoring his consistent ability to generate high-quality scoring opportunities. Additionally, his total shots and non-penalty goals are both within the 95th percentile or higher, indicating a forward who not only takes a significant number of shots but also converts them at a high rate.

The Portuguese forward also excels in expected assisted goals (xAG) and shot-creating actions, sitting comfortably in the 95th and 57th percentiles, respectively. This data suggests that Felix is not just a scorer but also a creator, capable of setting up teammates in prime positions to score.

Possession Metrics

When it comes to possession, Felix demonstrates a mixed profile. His pass completion rate and progressive passes are in the 75th and 57th percentiles, reflecting his ability to maintain possession and advance the ball. His progressive carries and successful take-ons, both around the 86th percentile, further highlight his ability to move the ball forward and take on defenders successfully.

However, there is room for improvement in certain areas. His passes attempted and touches in the attacking penalty area are somewhat lower, in the 57th and 87th percentiles, respectively. This might indicate a need for more involvement in build-up play and more frequent positioning within the box.

Defensive Metrics

Defensively, Felix’s stats reveal areas that could benefit from improvement. His aerial duels won, blocks, and clearances are all below the 50th percentile. Specifically, his aerials won are at the 48th percentile, which suggests that while he is not primarily relied upon for defensive duties, enhancing these aspects could make him a more rounded player.

In conclusion, Joao Felix’s performance data showcases a forward of immense talent and potential. His attacking capabilities are undoubtedly his strongest suit, while improvements in certain possession and defensive metrics could elevate his overall impact on the pitch. With these insights, any potential suitors, including Aston Villa, can better understand what Felix brings to the table and how best to utilise his talents. Credit to Fbref for the detailed performance data.