Report: Tottenham’s Ambitious Swap Deal for Villa’s Midfielder

Tottenham’s Pursuit of Jacob Ramsey: A Strategic Move?

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly exploring a player-plus-cash deal for Aston Villa’s midfielder Jacob Ramsey, with Giovani Lo Celso heading the other way, as per Sky Sports. Spurs have identified central midfield as a priority area for reinforcement this summer, and Ramsey is among the players they have shown interest in for quite some time.

Potential Swap Deal

The North London club is considering using Lo Celso as a makeweight in the deal. The Argentina international, who played under Aston Villa boss Unai Emery at both Paris Saint-Germain and Villarreal, struggled for game time under Ange Postecoglou last season. Lo Celso made just four Premier League starts, supplemented by 18 substitute appearances.

Tottenham’s Long-Term Interest in Ramsey

Jacob Ramsey is well-known to Tottenham’s technical director, Johan Lange, who previously worked as Villa’s sporting director. This familiarity could play a crucial role in Spurs’ efforts to secure Ramsey. However, Aston Villa are reportedly reluctant to part with the 23-year-old, viewing him as a key player for the future.

Ramsey’s Injury Concerns

Ramsey endured an injury-hit campaign last season, managing only 21 appearances in all competitions. His last game was on March 2. Despite these challenges, Villa has high hopes for Ramsey, which could complicate Tottenham’s pursuit.

Conclusion

This potential swap deal highlights Tottenham’s strategic approach to strengthening their midfield. By leveraging Lo Celso, Spurs could potentially acquire a promising young talent in Ramsey. However, Villa’s reluctance to sell adds a layer of complexity to the negotiations.