David Ornstein: Man Utd Forward Nears Exit After Crucial Talks

Mason Greenwood’s Future at Manchester United: A Turning Point

In a development that has intrigued football fans and pundits alike, Mason Greenwood’s future at Manchester United appears to be reaching a crucial juncture. As reported by David Ornstein of The Athletic, Greenwood made his way to United’s training ground on Monday morning, engaging in talks that are expected to pave the way for his exit from Old Trafford.

Greenwood’s Return to Carrington

“Mason Greenwood reported to Manchester United’s training ground on Monday morning to continue talks over an exit from Old Trafford,” writes Ornstein. The 22-year-old forward’s presence at Carrington sparked widespread speculation, although there was no expectation that he would resume training with the first team. Instead, Greenwood’s visit was focused on discussing his career prospects away from United.

Constructive Dialogue and Potential Destinations

During his visit, Greenwood “met with members of the club’s football leadership team and held constructive dialogue about resuming his career elsewhere.” This meeting signifies a positive step towards resolving Greenwood’s uncertain future, with a departure from United now seemingly inevitable.

Marseille has emerged as the frontrunner for Greenwood’s signature. As Ornstein reveals, “Marseille are frontrunners for Greenwood’s signature after they and Lazio made firm offers and entered advanced negotiations with United.” The French club appears to be Greenwood’s preferred destination, bolstered by his successful loan spell in Spain where he netted 10 goals in 36 appearances for Getafe.

Interest from European Clubs

The interest in Greenwood extends beyond Marseille. “Benfica, Borussia Dortmund, Juventus and Napoli have also looked to pursue the matter,” states Ornstein, although these enquiries have yet to progress significantly. Valencia, another potential suitor, had their proposal dismissed for being insufficient.

Greenwood’s career has been in limbo since his arrest in January 2022. Following allegations of attempted rape, assault, and coercive control, he was suspended by Manchester United. However, the UK’s Crown Prosecution Service eventually discontinued the case when key witnesses withdrew their cooperation, and Greenwood denied all allegations.

United’s Stance on Greenwood’s Future

Despite the legal resolution, Manchester United have shown a clear inclination towards parting ways with Greenwood. “Every option technically remains open to United — whether that be a sale, loan or return — but a permanent exit is their preference,” notes Ornstein. This stance is understandable given the complexity of reintegrating a player who has been absent under such contentious circumstances.

Greenwood’s talent is undeniable. Having scored 35 goals in 129 appearances for United and coming through their academy, his departure will mark the end of an era. Nonetheless, both the club and the player seem to acknowledge that a fresh start is the best course of action.