David Ornstein: Man Utd’s £50m Bid for Everton Star Rejected

Manchester United Make Improved £45m Offer for Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite

Manchester United’s pursuit of defensive reinforcements has taken a significant step forward with an improved bid for Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite. As reported by David Ornstein of The Athletic, United have tabled a £45 million offer, supplemented by £5 million in add-ons, for the promising 21-year-old centre-back. However, this bid falls short of Everton’s valuation, which is expected to be firmly rejected.

United’s Defensive Woes and Priorities

Manchester United’s defensive issues have been well-documented this season. The departure of Raphael Varane as a free agent and the ongoing uncertainty surrounding Jonny Evans have left significant gaps at the back. United’s top brass have thus prioritised bolstering their defence, with Branthwaite emerging as a key target. The Athletic’s previous reports highlighted an initial offer of £35 million for Branthwaite, which was swiftly rejected by Everton.

Everton’s High Valuation of Branthwaite

Everton’s high valuation of Branthwaite is reflective of his potential and the club’s desire to retain their key defensive asset. As Ornstein notes, “Everton see the 21-year-old in a similar bracket to fellow central defenders Harry Maguire, Wesley Fofana and Josko Gvardiol, all of whom have been sold for figures in excess of £75m in recent years.” This comparison underscores Everton’s belief in Branthwaite’s abilities and future value, making United’s current offer seem insufficient.

Branthwaite’s Breakout Season

Jarrad Branthwaite has enjoyed a stellar breakout season with Everton, making 41 appearances across all competitions. His consistent performances have drawn attention from top clubs, including Manchester United. Despite narrowly missing out on a place in England’s squad for Euro 2024, Branthwaite’s form has not gone unnoticed. His composure, defensive solidity, and ability to play out from the back make him an attractive prospect for United.

Transfer Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the transfer market have always been intricate, with valuations often becoming contentious. United’s improved offer, while substantial, does not meet Everton’s expectations. “The offer falls far below the Goodison Park club’s valuation of the England international and is firmly expected to be rejected,” Ornstein reports. This rejection highlights the negotiating prowess of Everton and the strategic patience United must exercise to secure their target.

Future Prospects for United’s Defence

Should United manage to secure Branthwaite, it would signal a significant coup in their quest to reinforce their defence. The young defender’s potential to grow and develop alongside experienced players like Lisandro Martinez and potential new signings like Bayern Munich’s Matthijs de Ligt could solidify United’s backline for years to come. However, United must navigate the complex transfer negotiations with precision and perhaps increase their offer to meet Everton’s valuation.