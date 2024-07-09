Fabrizio Romano: Atletico Madrid Eye Chelsea Midfielder

Atletico Madrid’s Interest in Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher

Chelsea Midfielder Gallagher on Atletico Madrid’s Radar

Atletico Madrid have emerged as the club ‘most interested’ in securing the services of Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. Despite Gallagher’s status as a fan favourite at Stamford Bridge, his future with the club remains uncertain.

🔴⚪️ Understand Atlético Madrid remain the most interested club in Conor Gallagher this summer. Atléti have made contact with Chelsea for Gallagher as he’s one of the names in the shortlist. Not an easy deal as still expensive — but Atlético interest is genuine. pic.twitter.com/GxubIkZBfR — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 8, 2024

Gallagher’s Current Situation at Chelsea

Conor Gallagher, who has been a pivotal figure for Chelsea, did not make a move before the Profit and Sustainability deadline, which has now passed. While the 24-year-old was focused on his commitments with England at Euro 2024 in Germany, a proposed transfer to Aston Villa did not materialise. This leaves the door open for other clubs to pursue him.

There have been murmurs about Chelsea potentially offering Gallagher a new contract, but nothing substantial has developed. As things stand, Gallagher could become a free agent next year, a situation that Chelsea are keen to avoid. The club is actively engaging in discussions with various suitors to prevent losing him without compensation.

Atletico Madrid Leading the Chase

Atletico Madrid have shown the most credible interest in Gallagher, according to Fabrizio Romano. While Aston Villa had previously shown keen interest, it is now the Spanish side that is at the forefront of this transfer saga. Diego Simeone, Atletico’s head coach, has long been an admirer of Gallagher’s talents.

Romano’s reports indicate that preliminary talks between Atletico Madrid and Chelsea have already taken place. However, the Spanish club faces a significant obstacle: Gallagher’s valuation. Romano notes that the midfielder remains ‘still expensive,’ but insists that Atletico’s interest is genuine and robust.

Potential Replacement for Saul Niguez

Gallagher is seen as a potential replacement for Saul Niguez, the former Chelsea loanee who is likely to leave Atletico Madrid this summer. Saul is currently negotiating a move to Sevilla, as reported by Romano and Spanish outlet El Desmarque. Gallagher’s dynamic midfield presence would be a significant upgrade for Atletico, fitting well into Simeone’s tactical setup.