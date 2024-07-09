Moises Caicedo Opens Up on Chelsea Challenges

Moises Caicedo: Challenges in Training with Chelsea Last Season

A Turbulent Season for Caicedo

Moises Caicedo, Chelsea’s £115m signing, has candidly discussed the difficulties he faced during his initial season with the Blues. The Ecuadorian midfielder, who transferred from Brighton last summer for a British record fee, experienced a mixed debut campaign under the management of Mauricio Pochettino.

Adapting to Chelsea’s Training Methods

Chelsea, despite finishing strongly to secure sixth place in the Premier League and ensuring Conference League football for the next season, saw Caicedo among those who initially struggled to adapt. Reflecting on the season, Caicedo highlighted the stark differences in training methods between Brighton and Chelsea.

“At Brighton, it was all tactical, just with the ball; tactical, tactical, tactical,” he told Radio La Red. “And at Chelsea, it was run, run, run and it was very difficult for me.”

This adjustment period was challenging for the 22-year-old, who had grown accustomed to Brighton’s possession-based training under Graham Potter. The contrast in styles was evident: “With Chelsea, I always ran a bit more and with Brighton, we almost always had the ball, with Chelsea it was a different football and we had to run more,” Caicedo explained.

Late-Season Resurgence

Despite the initial struggles, Caicedo’s performance improved as the season progressed. His stunning goal against Bournemouth on the final day of the season was a highlight, showcasing his development and adaptation to the team’s dynamics. This late-season resurgence was a testament to his resilience and growing influence within the squad.

New Leadership Under Enzo Maresca

The season’s turbulence wasn’t limited to players; Chelsea also underwent managerial changes. Mauricio Pochettino was replaced by former Leicester coach Enzo Maresca, who brought a fresh perspective and optimism to the club. Maresca, speaking for the first time since his appointment, expressed confidence in the squad’s potential.

“I’m very excited,” Maresca stated. “One of the reasons I’m here is because I’m convinced the squad is very good and full of talent.”

Maresca emphasised the importance of cultivating the right culture within the team. “The most important thing now is we’re able to create the right culture that drives us for the season. I always say the same: if you are able to improve players then you are able to improve the team. So it’s our target to try to improve all of them day by day.”

Looking Ahead

As Chelsea prepare for the upcoming season, the focus will be on building upon the foundations laid last year. Caicedo’s experiences reflect a broader narrative of adaptation and growth within the team. With Enzo Maresca at the helm, the Blues aim to harness their talent and foster a culture of continuous improvement, setting their sights on major honours.