Report: Man Utd Plans to Sell Forward Confirmed

In a recent development that has caught the attention of football enthusiasts and experts alike, Manchester United has decided to part ways with forward Mason Greenwood. This move, confirmed by senior football figures at the club, marks a significant chapter in Greenwood’s tumultuous career. Simon Stone of BBC Sport has provided a detailed account of the discussions and decisions surrounding Greenwood’s future at Old Trafford.

Greenwood’s Complex Situation

Greenwood’s journey has been anything but straightforward. The 22-year-old did not participate in the first day of United’s pre-season training, and according to BBC Sport, “there is no imminent likelihood of that situation changing.” His brief appearance at the training complex was primarily for discussions with the club’s football leadership team, including new sporting director Dan Ashworth and technical director Jason Wilcox. These talks focused on finding Greenwood a new club.

The gravity of Greenwood’s situation stems from allegations made against him in January 2020, which led to the club’s decision to suspend him from training and matches. Although the charges were dropped last year, Greenwood has remained sidelined. An initial plan by former chief executive Richard Arnold to reintegrate Greenwood into Erik ten Hag’s squad was later reversed, and a mutual agreement was reached for Greenwood to continue his career away from Manchester United.

Interest from European Clubs

Greenwood’s loan spell at La Liga side Getafe saw him score 10 goals in 36 appearances, reigniting interest from several European clubs. BBC Sport reports that Italian side Lazio and French club Marseille, now managed by former Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi, have shown firm interest in Greenwood. While Manchester United has refrained from commenting on reports of a formal bid from Marseille, discussions are reportedly at an advanced stage.

As the situation develops, it remains to be seen where Greenwood will land next. BBC Sport highlighted that “their preference remained for the striker to secure a permanent move.” This strategic decision underscores United’s intent to move forward without Greenwood, focusing instead on building a cohesive and controversy-free squad.

Rashford’s Determination

Amidst the turmoil surrounding Greenwood, another United forward, Marcus Rashford, has been making headlines for more positive reasons. Rashford, who was absent from England’s Euro 2024 squad due to poor form, has shown a renewed determination to regain his top form. According to BBC Sport, Rashford was at Carrington on the first day of training and started physical work two weeks early. His commitment to United is evident, and his goal is to replicate the success of his 2022-23 season, where he scored 30 goals.

Sancho and Malacia’s Status

In addition to Rashford, other players like Jadon Sancho and Tyrrell Malacia were notably absent from the club’s training pictures. Sancho’s long-running dispute with manager Erik ten Hag led to his loan to Borussia Dortmund for the latter half of the last season. Meanwhile, Malacia missed the entire season due to injury. Their return to training and future roles in the team will be closely watched by fans.