Report: £34m Star Set To Join Manchester United

Manchester United Close to Sealing Key Summer Transfers

Joshua Zirkzee Nears Old Trafford Move

Manchester United are reportedly close to triggering Joshua Zirkzee’s £34 million release clause from Bologna, with talks at an advanced stage. Discussions over the Netherlands striker’s move have progressed significantly in the last 24 hours, with an agreement now described as “very close.”

The 23-year-old forward has been a prime target for United this summer. Negotiations have been ongoing for several weeks, with the Old Trafford side now prepared to meet Zirkzee’s buy-out fee. According to sources, AC Milan have also shown interest in Zirkzee, while Bologna has made attempts to retain the 6ft 4in striker. However, United are in pole position to land the former Bayern Munich player.

United’s Recruitment Drive Continues

In addition to Zirkzee, United’s recruitment team is actively pursuing other targets. A key meeting is scheduled today as they aim to finalise more deals. Alongside Zirkzee, United have lined up Bayern Munich’s Matthijs de Ligt and are considering another bid for Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite.

The Mail Sport also suggest that Chelsea left-back Ben Chilwell is also on United’s radar as they seek competition for Luke Shaw. This shows the club’s determination to strengthen their defensive options ahead of the new season.

Financial Moves and Player Exits

To fund these acquisitions, United are looking to recoup funds by offloading some players. Midfielder Donny van de Beek is set to join Girona for around £450,000, with add-ons potentially raising the fee to £16 million, including a sell-on clause. Van de Beek, who cost United £35 million when he arrived from Ajax in 2020, is among those expected to leave.

United are also awaiting further contact from Marseille, Lazio, and Juventus regarding Mason Greenwood, indicating that more player movements could be on the horizon.

Pre-Season Preparations Underway

As United prepare for the new season, some of the squad members are due to return for pre-season training today. They are expected to be joined by new assistant Ruud van Nistelrooy, who is in England ahead of signing a two-year contract. The former United striker is understood to have already spoken to compatriot Zirkzee, potentially easing the striker’s transition to Old Trafford.

With the new season approaching, United’s transfer activity reflects their ambition to challenge on all fronts. The pursuit of high-profile targets like Zirkzee, De Ligt, and Branthwaite underscores their intent to strengthen the squad significantly.