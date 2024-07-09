Report: Manchester United £35M Forward Set for Major Transfer to Marseille

Mason Greenwood’s Future: A Turning Point for Manchester United

Mason Greenwood’s Transfer to Marseille: A New Beginning

Mason Greenwood’s journey has taken a dramatic turn as he is poised to join Marseille in a permanent deal, as per The Mirror. This move signifies Manchester United’s efforts to offload their £35 million-rated forward. On Monday, Greenwood attended a “constructive” meeting at United’s training complex, focusing on finding him a new club. Although Greenwood remains under contract, he is not participating in pre-season training, underscoring the urgency of finalising his transfer.

Interest from Top European Clubs

The meeting at the training complex saw Greenwood’s representatives and United executives discuss potential moves. While Italian club Lazio has shown interest, sources indicate that Marseille is leading the race to secure Greenwood’s services. The 22-year-old forward, who last played for United two and a half years ago, spent last season on loan at Spanish side Getafe, where he scored 10 goals in 36 appearances. This performance has also attracted interest from Juventus, Napoli, and Valencia.

Greenwood’s Challenging Past and Future Prospects

Greenwood’s career has been marred by controversy. Suspended by United in January 2022 following his arrest on serious charges, which were later dropped by the Crown Prosecution Service, Greenwood’s future at the club has been uncertain. Initially, United planned to reintegrate him into the first team, but public backlash led to a reversal of this decision. Greenwood, who denies all allegations, now looks to rebuild his career away from Old Trafford.

United’s Strategic Moves and New Signings

United’s strategy includes not only offloading Greenwood but also bolstering their squad. They are in advanced talks to sign Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee, who has agreed to personal terms. Zirkzee, a Netherlands international, is a promising addition who could play against England in the upcoming Euro 2024 semi-final.

Additionally, United’s coaching staff is undergoing changes with the arrival of Ruud van Nistelrooy and Rene Hake. Van Nistelrooy will focus on the forwards, while Hake will integrate into Erik ten Hag’s team, raising questions about the future roles of Steve McClaren and Mitchell van der Gaag.

Marseille: The Right Move for Greenwood?

The potential move to Marseille offers Greenwood a fresh start in a competitive league. With his talent, he could quickly become a key player for the French side. For United, this deal could mark the end of a challenging chapter, allowing both parties to move forward.

In summary, Greenwood’s imminent transfer to Marseille is a significant development for both the player and Manchester United. As Greenwood prepares for a new chapter, United continues to reshape their squad, indicating a strategic approach to future success.