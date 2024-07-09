Report: Arsenal in Final Stages of Signing Euro 2024 £42M Standout Defender

Arsenal’s Transfer Pursuits: Riccardo Calafiori in the Spotlight

Arsenal’s summer transfer window is heating up as they look to finaliSe the signing of Italy defender Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna. The 22-year-old’s impressive performances at Euro 2024 have caught the eye of Mikel Arteta, who is eager to complete the transfer before the Gunners head to the United States for their pre-season tour next week, report The Guardian.

Calafiori’s Impressive Season

Calafiori, known for his versatility and defensive prowess, shone at Bologna last season. He played a pivotal role in a three-man defence, helping the club secure qualification for next season’s Champions League. Despite an unfortunate own goal in Italy’s group-stage loss to Spain, he redeemed himself by setting up Mattia Zaccagni’s stoppage-time equaliser against Croatia. His ability to play as a left-back and slot into midfield positions makes him a valuable asset for Arsenal, especially as an inverted full-back.

Financial Details and Transfer Negotiations

Negotiations over the fee and structure of payments have advanced significantly, with Bologna set to receive around £42 million for a player they signed from Basel for £3.4 million last summer. Basel, the Swiss club, is understood to be entitled to 50% of any profit Bologna makes from the sale. This financial manoeuvring reflects the complexities of modern football transfers, especially with the market being described as “tricky” by Arteta due to ongoing tournaments and stringent financial regulations in the Premier League.

Impact on Arsenal’s Squad

The arrival of Calafiori could potentially accelerate the departures of Jakub Kiwior and Oleksandr Zinchenko, both of whom were used at left-back last season. Arteta’s comments underline his commitment to strengthening the squad: “We are looking to improve in every possible department.” This proactive approach is crucial for Arsenal as they aim to compete on multiple fronts in the upcoming season.

Additional Transfer Interests

In addition to Calafiori, Arsenal are also monitoring Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze and are considering a goalkeeper signing as a backup to David Raya if Aaron Ramsdale were to leave. This shows Arsenal’s strategic planning in ensuring depth and quality across all positions.

Chelsea had previously shown interest in Calafiori but have since secured Renato Veiga from Basel. Calafiori’s links with top clubs like Bayer Leverkusen and Paris Saint-Germain further highlight his potential and the competitive nature of the transfer market.

As Arsenal fans eagerly await official announcements, it’s clear that the club’s transfer activities are aimed at building a robust and versatile squad capable of challenging for top honors.