Report: Arsenal Ban 20,000 Members in Huge Ticket Touting Crackdown

Arsenal’s Firm Stance Against Ticket Touting and Underuse

Striking Down on Touting

Arsenal’s commitment to ensuring a packed Emirates Stadium has led to significant disciplinary measures against touting, as detailed by The Standard. In a bold move, the club has banned 20,000 members and 54 season-ticket holders caught attempting to secure tickets through unauthorized methods. This action reflects a deeper, ongoing battle against the secondary ticket market, preserving the integrity and accessibility of matchday tickets for genuine fans.

Arsenal ban 20,000 members and 54 season-ticket holders in crackdown on ticket touting ✍️ @sr_collings https://t.co/Qcp6MKFr4L — Standard Sport (@standardsport) July 8, 2024

Season Ticket Utilization Policy

With the demand for tickets surging due to the club’s success under Mikel Arteta, Arsenal has taken a proactive approach to ensure that season tickets are fully utilized. Last season, the club required holders to attend at least 17 out of 22 matches. Failure to comply led to the cancellation of 24 season tickets. This policy is set to tighten further, requiring attendance at 20 out of 23 matches for the upcoming 2024/25 season. Arsenal encourages those unable to attend to use the club’s official Ticket Exchange or Ticket Transfer platforms, ensuring that no seat goes empty.

Enhancing Ticket Security

To combat the touting issue more robustly, Arsenal plans to enhance their anti-touting measures next season. This includes bolstering online protection, increasing boots-on-the-ground operations, and allocating more internal resources to tackle unauthorized ticket sales. These efforts aim to maintain the stadium’s atmosphere while securing fair access for all supporters.

Ensuring Fair Access Through Ballots

Recognizing the challenges some fans face in obtaining tickets, Arsenal will continue using a ballot system to distribute tickets fairly among members. After consulting with the Arsenal Advisory Board, the club has decided to offer around 300 members who have unsuccessfully applied to 20 or more ballots a chance to purchase tickets for select fixtures before Christmas. This gesture aims to reward loyal fans who have been less fortunate in the ticket allocation process, ensuring they too can experience the thrill of a live match.

By maintaining strict controls and enhancing fan engagement initiatives, Arsenal exemplifies a commitment to both fairness and fan experience, ensuring that every game at the Emirates is both full and vibrant.