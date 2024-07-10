Report: Liverpool and Man United ‘In the Mix’ to Sign £25m Forward

Federico Chiesa: Transfer Tug-of-War Intensifies

As the summer transfer window heats up, the future of Juventus winger Federico Chiesa is a topic of intense speculation. With Premier League giants Manchester United and Liverpool reportedly in the mix, the 26-year-old’s next move is eagerly anticipated. Thanks to the exclusive insights from TeamTalk, we have a clearer picture of the unfolding drama surrounding one of Italy’s premier talents.

Premier League Bound?

Chiesa’s agent, Fali Ramadani, is actively seeking to secure a lucrative contract for his client, who has just one year left on his Juventus contract. The stakes are high, with Ramadani aiming not only for a hefty salary bump for Chiesa but also a significant commission for himself. Initial contract talks with Juventus have stalled, with Chiesa rejecting a €6 million annual offer, holding out instead for €8 million (£6.8m), approximately £130,000 per week.

“Chiesa was convinced that a strong showing at Euro 2024 would solidify his position in securing his wage demands and his valuation of £25 million,” a source close to the negotiations revealed. However, his performance at the tournament did not go as planned, and so far, Premier League bids have not materialised.

Options on the Table

While Premier League interest remains tepid, Roma and Napoli have stepped into the fray with concrete offers. Roma’s bid of €5.5 million a year and Napoli’s €5 million proposal underscore the Italian clubs’ keen interest in Chiesa, despite neither being able to offer Champions League football next season. It appears that Chiesa’s agent is now broadening the search, including top clubs across Europe and even considering lucrative offers from Saudi Arabia, although Chiesa’s preference is to stay within Europe at a Champions League club.

Juventus: Still in the Game?

Contrary to some reports, Juventus remains a viable option for Chiesa. “Staying at Juventus hasn’t been ruled out as he maintains good relations with their new manager, Thiago Motta, who would like him to stay this summer”. As it stands, Juventus’s offer remains the most competitive, but this could change if Premier League teams decide to act.

A Calculated Risk for Manchester United and Liverpool

Both Manchester United and Liverpool are in the market for a new winger. However, committing £130,000 per week to Chiesa, whose form has been somewhat inconsistent, presents a gamble. “Man Utd and Liverpool are both keen to sign a new winger this summer but spending £130,000 per week on a player whose form has been inconsistent would be questionable, to say the least, even if they have previously shown a tentative interest in him,” remarked a source familiar with their transfer strategies.

As July progresses, Ramadani’s strategy is to engage with as many top clubs as possible about Chiesa, and he may revisit offers from Napoli and Roma if no better proposals come forth. The next few weeks will be critical in determining where Chiesa will play his football, with potential impacts not only on his career but also on the ambitions of the clubs involved.

As the Chiesa saga unfolds, the football world watches with bated breath, waiting to see where this talented winger will land. The outcome of this transfer could define his career and reshape the fortunes of the club lucky enough to secure his signature.