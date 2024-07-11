Report: Spurs Offloading Two Stars to Land 50m Premier League Talent

Tottenham Hotspur are strategically looking to offload two players, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Emerson Royal, to the same club in a move that could significantly bolster their squad with a high-profile Premier League signing. According to TEAMTalk, “Tottenham Hotspur are trying to offload Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and one of his team-mates to the same club, and their departures could help fund a brilliant Premier League raid.”

Hojbjerg’s Exit: A Necessary Move

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has been a key figure at Tottenham since his arrival from Southampton in August 2020. However, his role has diminished under the new management of Ange Postecoglou, who favours a fast-paced style of play that Hojbjerg struggles to keep up with. The Danish midfielder was linked with a move away from Tottenham last winter, but nothing materialised. With only 1293 minutes of Premier League football last season, it’s evident that Hojbjerg needs to find a new club to reignite his career.

AC Milan’s Interest in a Double Deal

AC Milan have shown strong interest in acquiring both Hojbjerg and Emerson Royal. TEAMTalk reports, “Italian giants AC Milan have been tipped to vastly increase the experience in their squad by capturing both Hojbjerg and his Tottenham team-mate Emerson Royal this summer.” Despite the interest, Milan’s approach has been criticised as “cocky” due to their lowball offers, which have not met Tottenham’s valuation of the players. Milan’s initial offer for Emerson was around €10 million (£8.5 million), but this falls short of Tottenham’s expectations, with Spurs reportedly holding out for closer to €25 million (£21 million).

Financial Implications and Transfer Boost

Selling Hojbjerg and Emerson would not only free up squad space but also generate significant funds for Tottenham’s transfer activities. TEAMTalk highlights that “Spurs have already proposed a player-plus-cash deal for [Jacob] Ramsey which would have seen Giovani Lo Celso move to Villa Park, only for Unai Emery to reject this offer.” Aston Villa’s Jacob Ramsey has been identified as a key target for Tottenham, with Villa demanding at least £50 million for their academy graduate.

If Tottenham manage to secure around £30 million from the sales of Hojbjerg and Emerson, this would provide a substantial boost to their transfer budget. This financial injection is crucial for Postecoglou to secure his top targets and enhance the team’s competitiveness in the Premier League.