Frank Leboeuf: Xhaka Could Transform Chelsea’s Midfield

Chelsea's recent seasons have been marked by ambitious signings and strategic moves, but according to Frank Leboeuf, they might be missing a crucial element. The former Chelsea defender, in an insightful interview, emphasises that Granit Xhaka could be the vital component Chelsea needs to reclaim their former glory.

Granit Xhaka: The Midfield Maestro Chelsea Needs

While the football world buzzes about Arda Guler, Leboeuf dismisses the hype, asserting that Chelsea should focus on a more seasoned player. “Forget Arda Guler, Chelsea must do everything to sign Granit Xhaka this summer – he’s the missing piece of the puzzle,” says Leboeuf. He highlights Xhaka’s impressive performances for Switzerland and Bayer Leverkusen, where he was named Player of the Season. According to Leboeuf, Xhaka’s experience and skill set make him an ideal partner for Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo in Chelsea’s midfield.

Xhaka’s leadership and tactical acumen could provide the stability Chelsea desperately needs. His ability to control the game and provide defensive support would complement the attacking prowess of Fernandez and Caicedo, creating a balanced and formidable midfield trio.

Ownership Concerns: Disconnect with Fans

Leboeuf doesn’t shy away from criticising Chelsea’s current ownership under Todd Boehly. He believes that Boehly’s approach is too profit-focused, leading to a disconnect with the fans. “Todd Boehly does not listen and does not care about football,” Leboeuf states, drawing parallels with the Glazers’ ownership of Manchester United. He fears that unless there is a shift in strategy, the fans’ discontent will only grow.

The comparison to Roman Abramovich is stark. Under Abramovich, Chelsea saw a period of strategic signings and managerial stability that brought success on the pitch. “Abramovich was a genius where he’d get the money back due to the success on the pitch,” recalls Leboeuf, lamenting the lack of such vision in the current regime.

Advising the Advisor: Frank Lampard’s Role

Leboeuf also suggests a new role for Chelsea legend Frank Lampard. Instead of seeing Lampard as a coach, Leboeuf believes he could serve as an invaluable advisor. “Why don’t they appoint him as an advisor at Chelsea?” he questions, pointing out Lampard’s deep understanding of the club and its culture. Such a move could bridge the gap between the management and the team, fostering a sense of continuity and purpose.

Striking Options: Beyond Big Names

On the topic of strikers, Leboeuf offers a pragmatic approach. While he admires Victor Osimhen, he also recommends looking at less heralded but highly effective options like Elhi Wahi from Lens and Niclas Fullkrug. “If I was Chelsea, I would look at signing Elhi Wahi from Lens,” he advises, seeing parallels with Didier Drogba’s initial low-cost signing from Marseille. Wahi’s potential to become a prolific scorer for Chelsea is evident in his performances in the French league.

Fullkrug, despite being 31, is another striker Leboeuf champions. “He has the x-factor, he’s so dangerous every time he comes on for Germany,” he remarks, suggesting that Fullkrug’s physicality and goal-scoring ability could be a perfect fit for the Premier League.