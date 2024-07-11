Teddy Sheringham: Mainoo’s Midfield Magic for England

Kobbie Mainoo: England’s Midfield Maestro

Former England striker Teddy Sheringham recently shared his insights with Online Poker, revealing his high regard for Kobbie Mainoo’s exceptional understanding of his midfield role in the England squad. In a candid interview, Sheringham likened Mainoo’s influence on the team to that of Rodri’s for Manchester City and Spain, emphasising the young player’s maturity and skill.

Mainoo’s Mastery in Midfield

“Kobbie Mainoo is so smooth for such a young player,” Sheringham observed. “You can tell he understands what it takes to play in midfield and the role you need to perform to excel there – like Rodri does for Manchester City. He knows how to keep the ball, which is his main objective when he’s on the pitch and very tough to do, particularly in big games like last night.”

Sheringham’s praise highlights Mainoo’s ability to maintain possession, a crucial aspect in high-stakes matches. “So many players get it wrong when playing in midfield trying to find a difficult pass or taking too many touches, but it’s all about keeping the ball for your team and keeping things ticking over. Mainoo does that beautifully – he’s been brilliant for England and hopefully he can continue that form into Sunday.”

Southgate: The Unsung Hero

Sheringham also took the opportunity to defend England manager Gareth Southgate against the harsh criticism he has faced. The former striker expressed empathy for Southgate, stating that the backlash has likely been distressing for him and his family.

“I can understand some of the criticism directed at Gareth Southgate, but everything goes very over the top in England,” he said. “If you were in his shoes or in his family’s shoes, I think you’d be quite disgusted about it to be honest – he’s got us into another major final.”

Sheringham’s defence of Southgate sheds light on the unrealistic expectations often placed on managers. “I’ve said this before, but the Germans have been doing what England have done this tournament for years. They weren’t at their best in the early stages of the competition, but they’re beginning to peak towards the back end and the final. His record speaks for itself really, it’s not the best football on the eye but it doesn’t need to be fancy in big tournaments.”

He continued, “That first half last night is one of the best performances I’ve seen from us in a while, so it’s clear England are saving their best until last.”

Kane’s Leadership Still Vital

Turning his attention to the players, Sheringham addressed Harry Kane’s form during the tournament. Despite acknowledging that Kane has not been at his peak, Sheringham asserted that the England captain’s presence and leadership remain indispensable.

“Harry Kane should 100% still start on Sunday against Spain instead of Ollie Watkins,” he said. “I don’t think he’s looked as mobile as he has done in the past couple of years, but for me, he still leads the line well and you can tell some of the other players look up to him. If he’s offered a chance in front of goal, he’ll take it.”

Sheringham’s faith in Kane underscores the striker’s importance beyond just scoring goals. “He hasn’t had the best tournament by his standards, but if he scores one in the final then he’ll likely end up with the Golden Boot – so things can’t be that bad!”