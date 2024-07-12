Report: Aston Villa Could Lose 52m Winger to Saudi League

Newcastle United’s Owners Pursue Aston Villa Star in £52m Dream Signing

Moussa Diaby’s Potential Move to Al-Ittihad: The Latest Twist in the Transfer Saga

The summer transfer window is heating up, and one name that has surfaced prominently is Aston Villa’s Moussa Diaby. According to Foot Mercato, Al-Ittihad, the Saudi Arabian club, are determined to sign the French winger. The interest is spearheaded by the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), the same entity that owns Newcastle United. This could signal a dramatic shift for Diaby, who only joined Aston Villa last summer from Bayer Leverkusen for a club-record fee of £52 million.

Al-Ittihad’s Ambitions and Diaby’s First Year in England

Al-Ittihad’s pursuit of Diaby is part of a broader strategy to enhance the Saudi Pro League’s reputation by attracting top talent. They have already signed big names like Karim Benzema and have recently appointed Laurent Blanc as head coach. Foot Mercato reports that “Al-Ittihad absolutely want to recruit the former Parisian.” This comes after Diaby previously rejected a £34 million offer from Al-Nassr, another Saudi club, last summer. His initial stance was clear: he preferred to test his mettle in the Premier League.

However, Diaby’s first season at Aston Villa has been a mixed bag. Despite showing flashes of brilliance, he often found himself on the bench during crucial phases of the campaign. In total, Diaby scored 10 goals and provided nine assists in 54 appearances across all competitions. As Aston Villa gears up for a Champions League campaign, Diaby’s desire for consistent playing time could influence his decision on whether to stay or move.

Newcastle United’s Involvement and Strategic Interests

The involvement of Newcastle United’s owners adds another layer to this intriguing transfer saga. The PIF’s dual ownership of both Newcastle and several Saudi clubs, including Al-Ittihad, suggests a strategic interest in balancing talent across their football investments. While Newcastle fans might dream of seeing Diaby in their colours, the immediate focus appears to be on strengthening their Saudi portfolio.

The appointment of Laurent Blanc at Al-Ittihad could be a decisive factor. With a fellow Frenchman at the helm, Diaby might find the prospect of moving to Jeddah more appealing.

What This Means for Aston Villa

For Aston Villa, losing Diaby would be a significant blow, especially on the eve of a Champions League campaign. The club invested heavily in him, expecting him to be a cornerstone of their future success. However, football is often unpredictable, and Diaby’s departure would necessitate quick adjustments and strategic signings to fill the void.

Aston Villa fans will be watching this space keenly, aware that a lot can change in the final days of the transfer window. The club’s ability to retain its star players while competing in Europe will be crucial to its long-term ambitions.