Saudi Football Project: Ambitions and Challenges

Pursuit of World-Class Players

As the Saudi Public Investment Fund sets its sights on Alisson (Liverpool) and Ederson (Manchester City), it’s clear that their ambition is nothing short of world-class. The urgency of this mission is emphasized by Al-Nassr’s relentless pursuit to secure Ederson, with a deadline already set for Manchester City. But why is it crucial for the Saudi football project to sign players like Ederson and Diaby?

Financial Commitments and Transfer Details

Al-Nassr has reportedly given Manchester City a 48-hour deadline to accept a bid in the region of €25 million (£21 million) to €30 million (£25.2 million), payable in instalments. With personal terms already agreed upon, Ederson is pushing for the move, which promises him a lucrative four-year deal worth around €12.5 million (£10.5 million) per year. This translates to just over £200,000 per week.

Such financial commitments underline the Saudi clubs’ seriousness. Losing Ederson for a cut-price fee would be a blow to Manchester City, emphasizing how pivotal this move is. If the deal fails, Al-Nassr plans to shift their focus to Alisson, another top-tier goalkeeper from Liverpool. This indicates a no-holds-barred approach in their quest for football dominance.

Ambitions for Moussa Diaby

Adding to the roster of ambitions is Moussa Diaby of Aston Villa. According to transfer expert Gianluigi Longari, Al Ittihad is prepared to invest close to €60 million for the winger, who has already agreed on personal terms. This move signifies a bold statement from Saudi clubs, showing their intent to attract premier league talent.

Diaby’s statistics this season are compelling. In the 23/24 season, he has played 38 Premier League matches, scoring 6 goals and providing 12 assists. His versatility across competitions is notable, with appearances in the Conference League, FA Cup, UCL Qualifiers, and EFL Cup, amounting to a total of 54 matches, 10 goals, and 14 assists. At just 25 years old, his potential is vast, making him a valuable asset for any team.

Challenges and Instability

The recent collapse of Stefano Pioli’s appointment and Arthur Theate’s move to Al Ittihad casts a shadow over the Saudi project. Following the resignation of president Loay Nazer, all deals have been cancelled, and the club is now seeking a new manager. This instability risks painting the Saudi regime as disorganized and unreliable in the football world.

Importance of High-Profile Signings

Securing names like Ederson and Diaby is essential to counter this narrative. These signings would not only elevate the quality of football in Saudi Arabia but also send a powerful message to the global football community. Failure to do so might result in other players and clubs viewing Saudi ambitions as mere whims, rather than serious ventures.

Conclusion

The Saudi football project’s credibility hinges on successful high-profile signings. Ederson’s potential transfer to Al-Nassr, with a lucrative salary and significant transfer fee, highlights their determination. Meanwhile, securing a young and dynamic player like Moussa Diaby would further solidify their intent to build a competitive league. As the Saudi clubs navigate the complexities of international football transfers, it’s evident that landing these star players will be a defining moment. They must avoid the pitfalls of previous failed deals to maintain their reputation and fulfill their lofty ambitions.