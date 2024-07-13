Ornstein: Everton’s Midfielder Set for £50m Transfer to Aston Villa

Aston Villa’s Strategic Move for Amadou Onana

Aston Villa are on the brink of securing a significant signing in Amadou Onana from Everton, with a deal estimated around £50million. Personal terms have already been agreed upon, signalling a long-term contract for the 22-year-old. This move is pivotal for manager Unai Emery as he gears up for Villa’s Champions League campaign next season.

Onana’s Value and Everton’s Financial Strategy

David Ornstein of The Athletic highlights that Everton are aware of the market value for midfielders of Onana’s calibre, which has ranged between £60-70million in recent years. The club has been aiming to recoup a similar fee. Onana, who has been integral to Everton with 72 appearances since joining from Lille for an initial £30m in 2022, is seen as a high-value asset.

Interest from Top Clubs

Onana has attracted attention from major clubs. Manchester United, Arsenal, and Newcastle United have all shown interest, alongside European giants Bayern Munich and Barcelona. His performance in the European Championship for Belgium, despite their exit at the hands of France in the last 16, has kept him on the radar of top scouts.

Villa’s Midfield Reinforcements

This summer, Villa has bolstered their midfield with the additions of Enzo Barrenechea from Juventus and Ross Barkley from Luton Town. These strategic moves come as Douglas Luiz exits for Juventus and Tim Iroegbunam heads to Everton.

Everton’s Defensive Stance

Everton, meanwhile, have rejected two offers from Manchester United for defender Jarrad Branthwaite, with the latest bid being £45million plus £5m in add-ons. The club’s defensive strategy showcases their intent to maintain a strong squad despite potential high-profile exits.

This potential signing of Onana is a clear indication of Aston Villa’s ambitions and their readiness to compete at the highest level next season.