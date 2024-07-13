Arsenal Close In to £50m Signing

Arsenal Edge Closer to Signing Riccardo Calafiori

Arsenal’s Determination for Calafiori

Arsenal’s chase for Riccardo Calafiori has progressed significantly, thanks to Mikel Arteta addressing key concerns that were stalling the deal for the Bologna defender.

Calafiori’s Impressive Credentials

Following stellar performances at Euro 2024 for Italy, the 22-year-old defender has been in talks with Arsenal and has already agreed to personal terms for a move to the Emirates Stadium.

Financial Hurdles

The primary obstacle for Arsenal has been Bologna’s hefty €50 million asking price, partly inflated by Calafiori’s former club, Basel, being entitled to 50% of any transfer fee.

Easing Defensive Congestion

Recent developments suggest progress, particularly after left-back Nuno Tavares agreed to join Lazio on loan, with an obligation to buy for €9 million and a sell-on clause, reports Romano. This move is expected to ease the congestion in Arsenal’s defence and boost Arteta’s confidence in finalising the Calafiori deal.

🚨🔵⚪️ Nuno Tavares to Lazio, here we go! Verbal agreement on 5 year contract just reached, deal until June 2029. Nuno will travel this weekend for medical if all goes to plan with formal documents. 🔴⚪️ Arsenal receive €9m, loan with mandatory buy clause + sell-on clause. pic.twitter.com/R1QC2hh8nh — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 12, 2024

More Exits Likely

Tavares, who joined Arsenal for €8 million in 2021, has made just 22 Premier League appearances and spent the last two seasons on loan at Marseille and Nottingham Forest. With no apparent future at Arsenal, Tavares is now set for a medical in Rome, clearing more space in the squad.

The structure of Tavares’ deal means Arsenal won’t receive the full fee until next summer, still requiring consideration of Bologna’s demands for Calafiori. Another potential sale could involve Jakub Kiwior, attracting interest from multiple Italian clubs, although Arsenal reportedly prefers a loan deal with a mandatory buy option.

Conclusion

Arsenal’s strategic moves in the transfer market reflect their determination to strengthen the squad with key additions like Riccardo Calafiori, as they navigate financial and squad management challenges.