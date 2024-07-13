Veteran Keeper Poised for Celtic Move

Celtic Close to Securing Schmeichel as First Summer Signing

Celtic are on the verge of securing their first signing of the summer transfer window, targeting a seasoned replacement for Joe Hart. After an exhaustive search that saw the Bhoys linked with over 20 goalkeepers, Brendan Rodgers has set his sights on a familiar face from his Leicester City tenure.

Kasper Schmeichel Set to Join Celtic

On Friday, renowned transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported that Celtic are finalising an agreement with Danish international Kasper Schmeichel. The 37-year-old goalkeeper is expected to bring a wealth of experience and much-needed stability to Celtic, addressing a key priority for the club this summer.

Contract Details for Schmeichel

Romano’s latest updates reveal that Schmeichel will sign an initial one-year contract, running until the summer of 2025, with an option to extend to 2026. As anticipated, the veteran shot-stopper is not expected to commit to a long-term deal at this stage of his career. However, his short-term engagement is seen as a significant boost for the Bhoys.

🚨🟢 Kasper Schmeichel, set to become new Celtic GK — understand contract will be valid until June 2025. Deal will also include an option for further season, until June 2026. pic.twitter.com/RjugRddX5A — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 12, 2024

Schmeichel’s Medical and Arrival

According to Danish outlet Tipsbladet, Schmeichel is expected to arrive at Celtic soon, with a medical scheduled for this weekend. It is reported that he has prioritised Celtic over offers from Anderlecht, where he played last season, and teams from Saudi Arabia, keen to reunite with Rodgers.

Preparing for the USA Tour

Assuming all goes well, Schmeichel will join Celtic for their upcoming USA tour. The matches against DC United, Manchester City, and Chelsea will provide the initial tests for Schmeichel alongside the Celtic defence, offering an early glimpse into how he will integrate with the squad.

In summary, Celtic’s imminent acquisition of Kasper Schmeichel represents a strategic move to reinforce their goalkeeping position, blending experience with familiarity as they prepare for the challenges ahead.