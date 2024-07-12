Report: Man United Consider Shock Return of Loan Midfielder

Manchester United’s Transfer Rumours Heat Up

Manchester United’s transfer window is alive with buzz, following the impending signings of Joshua Zirkzee and Matthijs de Ligt. However, the excitement doesn’t end there. Reports that new sporting director Dan Ashworth is considering another surprising addition to the midfield: a potential return for Sofyan Amrabat.

Amrabat’s Previous Stint at Old Trafford

Amrabat, the Moroccan international, joined United on loan last season. Despite the initial excitement surrounding his arrival, his performances failed to live up to expectations. Throughout the season, he managed 30 appearances across all competitions, starting only 15 of those matches.

As part of his loan agreement, Manchester United has the option to sign Amrabat permanently for £21.4 million, having already spent £8.5 million for the loan. Fiorentina, his parent club, has set a deadline of July 21st for United to make a decision. It’s understood that Ashworth has decided against triggering the buy option.

Considering Another Loan Deal?

Intriguingly, reports from Italy suggest that Ashworth is exploring the possibility of bringing Amrabat back on another season-long loan. Amrabat extended his contract with Fiorentina until 2026 before joining United, which could facilitate another loan deal. According to Radio Bruno, this contractual security might make Fiorentina open to negotiating another temporary move.

Amrabat is reportedly keen on a return to Old Trafford, where he ‘dreams’ of another opportunity. Despite his aspirations, it remains unlikely that United will pursue this route again. His struggles to adapt to the Premier League, coupled with the availability of better midfield options, make this a less attractive option.

Midfield Overhaul Underway

Meanwhile, Ashworth’s primary task involves offloading unwanted players to streamline the squad. High on this list is Casemiro, who struggled with form last season. The Brazilian midfielder, earning £300,000 per week, has attracted interest from Saudi Arabia, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe eager to facilitate his departure.

Christian Eriksen and Scott McTominay are also linked with potential exits. Amidst these speculations, it appears that only Kobbie Mainoo, the talented youngster, has a secure future at Old Trafford.

The potential departures of these midfielders necessitate replacements, making the re-signing of Amrabat seem more like a step back than forward.

A New Direction for United’s Midfield

As Manchester United continue to reshape their squad, the focus will be on bringing in midfielders who can immediately impact. While Amrabat’s return might be a sentimental choice, practicality dictates a different approach. The club must ensure their midfield is equipped with players capable of meeting the high demands of the Premier League.