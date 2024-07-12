Report: Al-Nassr’s Urgent Bid for Premier League Goalkeepers

Man City Given Ultimatum as Al-Nassr Targets Ederson: The Battle for Premier League Keepers Heats Up

Al-Nassr’s Ambitious Goalkeeper Pursuit

The Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) is making headlines once again, this time with its audacious bid to secure top-tier goalkeeping talent from the Premier League. TEAMTalk has exclusively revealed that Al-Nassr, backed by PIF, is in active negotiations to sign Manchester City’s Ederson and Liverpool’s Alisson. The urgency of these talks is underscored by a 48-hour deadline imposed on Manchester City to agree on the sale of Ederson, a key player in Pep Guardiola’s squad.

Ederson’s Move to Saudi Arabia: Analysing the Offer

Al-Nassr are reportedly very keen on securing Ederson’s services, and personal terms have already been agreed upon with the Brazilian shot-stopper. According to TEAMTalk, Ederson has given the green light to a four-year deal worth approximately €12.5m (£10.5m) per year, which translates to over £200,000 per week. Despite the lucrative nature of the deal, Manchester City are hesitant to let go of their goalkeeper for a “cut-price fee”.

“TEAMTalk can reveal that Al-Nassr have given Man City a 48-hour deadline to accept a bid in the region of €25 (£21m) to €30m (£25.2m), which will be paid in instalments, so the next two days will be key in negotiations.”

Alisson as Plan B: Liverpool’s Dilemma

Should the deal for Ederson fall through, Al-Nassr’s focus will shift to Liverpool’s Alisson, who is described as their “first choice target.” This presents a significant dilemma for Liverpool, as Alisson is not only a pivotal figure at Anfield but also in the Brazilian national team. Alisson’s preference to remain at Liverpool stems from his desire to maintain his position in the national squad, but a lucrative offer from Al-Nassr could sway his decision.

“If Al-Nassr are unable to agree a deal for Ederson in that timeframe, sources say that they will push to sign Alisson from Liverpool, who is described as their ‘first choice target.'”

Strategic Implications for Manchester City and Liverpool

The potential departure of either Ederson or Alisson would have profound implications for their respective clubs. For Manchester City, losing Ederson would necessitate finding a replacement who can match his skill and consistency, a tall order given his integral role in the team’s success. Liverpool face a similar predicament with Alisson, whose performances have often been game-changing.

Additionally, the involvement of PIF, which also owns Newcastle United, adds another layer of complexity. The fund’s strategy to bolster Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad with world-class goalkeepers demonstrates its commitment to elevating the standard of Saudi football.

PIF’s Broader Recruitment Strategy

The Saudi PIF’s recruitment ambitions extend beyond Ederson and Alisson. TEAMTalk reports that discussions have been held with agents representing Real Madrid’s Andriy Lunin, Atletico Madrid’s Jan Oblak, and Athletico Paranaense’s Bento. Juventus’ Wojciech Szczesny and Newcastle veteran Martin Dubravka are also on their radar. This wide net cast by PIF highlights their determination to secure top-tier talent.

“PIF are determined to provide Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad with top-level goalkeepers for the coming season.”