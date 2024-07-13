Alan Smith: Could Watkins Really Dethrone Kane in the Final?

Can Ollie Watkins Challenge Harry Kane for England’s Starting Spot?

Genting Casino recently shared an insightful interview with Alan Smith, reflecting on the England squad’s dynamics, particularly focusing on Ollie Watkins and Harry Kane. As we approach the final, one question lingers: could Watkins’ recent performances create a selection dilemma for Gareth Southgate?

Harry Kane: The Undisputed Leader

Alan Smith was unequivocal in his response regarding Kane’s position. “No, no, I don’t think Gareth Southgate would consider not playing Kane in the final. If Kane’s fit, he’ll play.” This sentiment echoes the respect and trust placed in Kane, who, despite not showcasing his best form, has still managed to score three goals in the tournament. Smith highlights Kane’s invaluable contributions, stating, “He stepped up and dispatched that penalty with absolute precision and calmness under the circumstances. There’s nobody that you would rather have stepping up to take that penalty than Harry Kane.”

Kane’s leadership extends beyond his goal-scoring abilities. His presence on the pitch commands respect from teammates and opponents alike. “Kane leads by example. He’s got brilliant experience. His fellow players look up to him,” Smith adds. Even when not at his peak, Kane’s influence remains pivotal, and his experience is a crucial asset for England in high-stakes matches.

Ollie Watkins: A Dynamic Alternative

Despite Kane’s undoubted significance, Ollie Watkins’ performance cannot be overlooked. His recent goal demonstrated his potential and energy. Smith acknowledges Watkins’ capabilities, noting, “What a great option he is to call from the bench when the opposition is tiring. He’s a bundle of energy. He makes those brilliant runs down the sides and asks defenders different questions (to Harry Kane).”

Watkins offers a different style of play compared to Kane. His agility and relentless running can exploit tired defences, providing England with a strategic advantage. “The last thing any defender would want to see with 20 or 15 minutes to go is Ollie Watkins getting ready to come off the bench,” Smith remarks, highlighting the tactical flexibility Watkins brings to the team.

Gareth Southgate’s Tactical Choices

Gareth Southgate’s management of his squad has been commendable, and his decision to bring Watkins on against the Netherlands proved astute. Smith praises Southgate’s strategy, saying, “I thought Gareth used his deck well by bringing Watkins on against the Netherlands. It was the right move, but with Ivan Toney also there, he has some fantastic options on that bench.”

This wealth of options presents Southgate with a challenging yet enviable task. The balance between starting a proven leader like Kane and leveraging the fresh energy of players like Watkins is delicate. However, Smith’s insights suggest that while Watkins is a valuable asset, Kane’s experience and leadership make him indispensable, especially in a final.

The Role of the Squad Player

Being a squad player in a major tournament is a test of patience and readiness. Smith, drawing from his own experiences, empathises with Watkins’ position. “From a player’s point of view, being that second striker is frustrating. It sounds like he’s been giving everything in training by the sound of it; running around trying to catch the manager’s eye.”

Watkins’ perseverance and professionalism have been exemplary. Smith acknowledges his role, saying, “Watkins would have been chomping at the bit. He would have seen that Kane has not been producing his best, and he would have been looking at Gareth Southgate and thinking to himself ‘OK, I know he’s our captain, the top scorer, but is there any chance of me starting a match?’”

Watkins’ goal was a career highlight and a testament to his hard work. “It was so good to see him get that goal and to see the look on his face afterwards. He’s done everything right,” Smith concludes.